There is a Senior Angel Tree with the names of seniors and disabled adults located in the Trustee’s Office at 100 West Indiana Avenue, Chesterton.

The tree is sponsored by the Westchester Neighbors’ Food Pantry, the Westchester Township Trustee’s Office, the Chesterton Women’s Club and PK Financials.

If you would like to provide a present for a senior citizen or a disabled adult, please call the Trustee’s Office at 926-1405 or stop by 100 West Indiana Avenue, Chesterton.

Presents need to be wrapped and brought to the Trustee’s Office by December 8, in time for gift giving at the party on December 11.

For further information, call 926-1405.

Posted 12/2/2011