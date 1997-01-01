Donations needed for Rebuilding Together Duneland April work day

As the economy
slowly recovers, many Americans across the country are still struggling.
Families in our community are still placed in the position of choosing
between vital necessities such as food and medicine or a roof that doesn’t
leak. Unfortunately, the challenges of repairing homes of those who struggle
financially are often enormous. It has become more difficult and expensive
for the elderly and families with children to live with dignity in a warm
and safe home.
Rebuilding Together
Duneland (RTD) is an affiliate of the nation’s largest nonprofit volunteer
organization, Rebuilding Together, which assists low-income homeowners by
improving their quality of life through the rehabilitation of their homes.
RTD’s mission is to rehab the homes of people in the Duneland School
District who are physically and/or financially struggling. Since 1997, RTD
has reinvested donations totaling over $1.17 million into helping 194
households and dozens of community projects across the Duneland area. But
none of that would be possible without the strong financial support of local
businesses and individuals.
Companies who
sponsor a house can also provide volunteers for a team building experience
on this year’s annual work day, April 25. Help make a difference in the
Duneland Community! RTD volunteers are available to make a presentation to
any organization that would like to hear about the mission and past projects
in the community.
Donations can be
made online at