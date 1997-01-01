Donations needed for Rebuilding Together Duneland April work day

As the economy slowly recovers, many Americans across the country are still struggling. Families in our community are still placed in the position of choosing between vital necessities such as food and medicine or a roof that doesn’t leak. Unfortunately, the challenges of repairing homes of those who struggle financially are often enormous. It has become more difficult and expensive for the elderly and families with children to live with dignity in a warm and safe home.

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) is an affiliate of the nation’s largest nonprofit volunteer organization, Rebuilding Together, which assists low-income homeowners by improving their quality of life through the rehabilitation of their homes. RTD’s mission is to rehab the homes of people in the Duneland School District who are physically and/or financially struggling. Since 1997, RTD has reinvested donations totaling over $1.17 million into helping 194 households and dozens of community projects across the Duneland area. But none of that would be possible without the strong financial support of local businesses and individuals.

Companies who sponsor a house can also provide volunteers for a team building experience on this year’s annual work day, April 25. Help make a difference in the Duneland Community! RTD volunteers are available to make a presentation to any organization that would like to hear about the mission and past projects in the community.

Donations can be made online at