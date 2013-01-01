Dedicate a luminaria to a loved one at Relay for Life of Duneland

As darkness falls on Saturday, July 13, the Duneland community will come together for the Luminaria Ceremony and remember why we participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Duneland.

The ceremony is an opportunity to honor those who have been touched by cancer and reflect on how cancer has touched each one of us personally. It is a time to look inside ourselves with quiet reflection and find hope. No matter what our experience has been with cancer, we all share the hope that one day we will live in a world where loved ones will never have to hear the words, “you have cancer.” The track will be illuminated by the hundreds of Luminaria bags, each one representing a treasured relationship and cancer story.

This year’s Relay for Life of Duneland will begin at noon Saturday, July 13, and continue through the night concluding at 6 a.m. with a morning service on Sunday, July 14 at Chesterton Middle School. 651 W. Morgan Ave., Chesterton.

Everyone is welcome to attend, however, you don’t need to be present to take part in this tribute. With a suggested $10 donation, the name of a loved one and/or message will be placed on a Luminaria which will be lit at dusk during the ceremony.

Luminarias are available at the Chesterton Tribune, 193 S. Calumet Rd., during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dedicate a Luminaria, or find out more information by calling Stephanie Choucalas, Ceremonies Chair at 929-8659 or by visiting