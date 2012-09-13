Dave and Linda Rose to lead Porter County United Way campaign

Dave Rose, Northwest Indiana President of Horizon Bank, and his wife, Linda, will lead volunteer efforts to raise $1,800,000 during the United Way of Porter County 2012-2013 Campaign. As Campaign Co-Chairs, the Rose’s hope to inspire local businesses to participate by giving their employees the opportunity to make financial contributions to United Way through employee pledge drives this fall.

“We have been blessed to live in and support our community for over 40 years, and we are honored that United Way has given us this opportunity to serve,” said Dave. “Linda and I look forward to working with organizations and their employees to partner with the United Way. Together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of our friends, our neighbors, and this community we call home.”

United Way of Porter County invests in three core strategies that help nearly 60,000+ Porter County residents build better lives in the areas of Education, Health and Financial Stability. “Donors to the United Way Campaign will be giving a hand up to the elderly, children and adults who are suffering from the effects of job loss, illness, hunger or homelessness,” added Linda Rose. “Donations stay in Porter County to help fund services from prenatal care through end-of-life hospice care at 36 Partner Agencies.”

This year, new donors contributing $100 or more will have their gift doubled because of a matching grant from the Indiana Association of United Ways and the Lilly Endowment, while loyal contributors will have increases of 10 percent or more matched.

In addition, Horizon Bank has added a $10,000 cash incentive to be given away to eligible donors in a drawing at United Way’s April Campaign celebration.

Local businesses are encouraged to have employee pledge drives completed by November 15, 2012, which is National Philanthropy Day. For more information, please call (219) 464-3583 or visit www.unitedwaypc.org