CWC honors artists in variety of media at 61st annual Art Show

The 61st annual Chesterton Woman’s Club Art Show is underway at the Chesterton Art Center.

Over one hundred works are on display in this year’s show, which is dedicated to the memory of former CWC member Betty Rodeman, the originator of the first Chesterton Woman’s Club Art Show in 1951. That first show was held in Thomas Centennial Park under a tent, in conjunction with the club’s annual flower show.

The show has never been juried because the CWC members wanted to encourage beginning artists, as well as experienced, to offer a public display of their work. It was the first show of its kind in the Duneland area.

In 1954, the show opened in the community building in Porter’s Hawthorne Park, separate from the flower show and has been a stand alone event ever since. Locations have included the Thomas School, the Central School, and the former New York Central Depot. The first show in the Chesterton Art Center (formerly know as the Gilbert Gallery and the Chesterton Art Gallery) was in 1969. In appreciation, the CWC has supported the Art Center with funds and volunteer hours.

Winners for 2012 are Best of Show, Judith Rein for “5 Boats,” a watercolor, which includes a $300 prize award from the CWC.

First Awards went to D. Anne Jones, the Roland V. Cline Memorial Award of $250 for her pastel titled “Emma Rose and Tigger;” and to Gerrie Govert, for her pastel “Deer Creek,” a $250 CWC Patrons Award.

Second Awards went to Virginia Phillips, a $150 prize sponsored by Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home for her oil painting ‘Barn and Caboose;” to Robert Williams, a $150 prize sponsored by First State Bank of Porter for his pastel “The Blue Pendant;” and to Luella DeWulf, a $150 prize sponsored by Horizon Bank for her acrylic painting, “Buddies.”

Third awards went to Judith Rein, for her watercolor “Mallorcan Summer,” $100 from sponsors Michael and Sue Harris; Ivan Chermel, for his sculpture “The Trainer,” $100 from sponsor Suzanne Philbrick, Atty.; to John R. Fanson, for his pastel, “Storm,” a $100 award from sponsor Virginia Phillips; Mary Ann Van Soest, for her acrylic painting “Spring,” a $100 prize from sponsor White-Love Funeral Home.

Also, to Carl Olsen, for her watercolor “Punk Rockers Strolling,” a $75 prize from Tri Kappa Active Chapter; to Jan Sullivan, a $75 prize for her watercolor “Red Cabin,” the CWC Patrons Award.

Honorable Mention awards, all $50 prizes, went to Julia Holmaas, for her watercolor “He Has My Back,” sponsored by Anton Insurance; to Ken Zaborski, for his oil “Golden Eagle,” from Centier Bank; to Mary Ann Gradisher, for her mixed media work “Creative Chaos,” from the Chesterton Tribune; to Carol Olsen, for “Tall Lookout,” a watercolor, from Hiestand Law Office; to Judy Pampalone, for “Serene Disconnections” from Tri Kappa Associates and to Gerrie Govert, the CWC Patrons award, for her pastel “Angela.”

The Most Popular Award will be announced at the conclusion of the show. Visitors may vote for their favorite work in the exhibit.

GFWC CWC member patrons include Doris E. Anderson, Shirley Banary (in memory of Esther Tarnow), Vickii Brock, Joan Costello, Janice M. Custer, Theresa and Jim Diffenbach, Becky and Bob Dunbar, Joan Fletcher, Clarice Gourley, Ofelia Gonzalez, Marge and Don Habel, Anne J. Hokanson, Ann and Frank Howard, Dolores and Wally Iwan, Carolyn Kipper, Gretchen Loomis, Shirley Peffers, Helen and Paul Petro, Gloria Rector (in memory of Walter Rector).

Also, Sharon and Ty Robbins, Lou and Tom Roberts, Helen Sabinske (in memory of Ron Sabinske), Bertha Still, Deborah Stipanovich, Mary Stipanovich, Barbara J. Stroud, Bobbie Taylor, Ruth Ann Tuttle, Judy and Bob Tyler and Mary Jane Zakutansky.

Cover artist for the show’s program is Richard Church, Jr.

Judges for the non-juried show were Robert Hoffman, Bruce E. Leep and Sally Tollefson.

Initially, winning artists competed for ribbons, hoping a sale might result from the show. After 15 years the CWC established cash awards and two well-known businessmen who supported the show, the late John C. Read, chairman of the Chesterton State Bank and the late Mox Ruge, of Porter State Bank, influenced other businesses and individuals to become patrons of the arts.

Artist from all walks of life have entered the show, including in 1959, patients of Beatty Memorial Hospital, a mental institution and in 1966, inmates of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The show has attained a reputation for attracting high quality works from all over Northwest Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. The CWC’s quest 60 years ago to help bring culture to Chesterton has become a reality. Today the plan is for “the show to go on.”

