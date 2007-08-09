Community Family 4th Fest set to return

Get ready, because there will be a lot going on at this year’s Family 4th Fest on Wednesday, July 4th, in Hawthorne Park, Porter.

Start the day at 7 a.m. with a Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast for $5. Next, line up for the 9 a.m. kickoff of a grand old 4th of July parade through downtown Porter and right into Hawthorne Park. Families are encouraged to dress-up in red, white and blue, decorate bikes, wagons, strollers and walk in the parade as a family unit. Lorain Bell will be the parade Grand Marshall.

At 10 a.m. the Lions Club will begin turtle registration, with the first heat at 11 a.m., in the 73rd Annual Lions Club Turtle Derby. Prizes will be awarded. Entry is free. No snapping turtles, please.

Kids of all ages will have fun playing free games, frisbee golf, and participating in the patriotic poster contest. There will be bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, and kiddie rides for toddlers. Food vendors include Leroy’s Hot Stuff, Rolling Stone Bakers, So Good Island Grill, George’s Gyros, Zing’s, Dorie’s Elephant Ears & Lemonade Shake-ups, Moon’s Kettle Corn & SnoCones, and more! Karaoke starts at 4pm, and live music by the Killer Bzzzzz from 7-11 p.m.; Kick back and relax in the Leroy’s Hot Stuff beer garden. There will be a fireworks show set to patriotic music at dusk. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

Avon bug spray and sunscreen will be available for purchase at the DuneBig tent as a 4th Fest fundraiser. Stop at the DuneBig tent to find out what else is going on in the community. Take a few minutes to chat with the folks from the Westchester Historical Museum and Best Buddies Pet Pantry, who will each have a display set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents may also help support the Family 4th Fest by participating in the Country Pride Restaurant Eat & Earn Fundraiser which runs from June 17th through July 1. Support the Family 4th Fest just by dining at the Country Pride Restaurant at the Travel Centers of America on Rt. 20 in Porter. Go to the www.DuneBig.com to print out the 4th Fest Eat & Earn flyer, present it to the server, and 20 percent of the check will be donated to the Family 4th Fest.

This event is presented by the Duneland Business Initiative Group, with the Porter Parks Department, and Chesterton Lions Club. Sponsors include the Towns of Porter, Chesterton, and Burns Harbor, Travel Centers of America/Country Pride Restaurant, L.A. Bell, Chesterton Walgreens, Shelton’s Fireworks, Avon, and generous donations from community residents.