Community 4th Fest tomorrow

There will be a lot going on at this year’s Family 4th Fest on Wednesday,
July 4th, in Hawthorne Park, Porter.
Start the day at 7 a.m. with a Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast for
$5.
Next, line up for the 9 a.m. kickoff of a grand old 4th of July parade
through downtown Porter and right into Hawthorne Park. Families are
encouraged to dress-up in red, white and blue, decorate bikes, wagons,
strollers and walk in the parade as a family unit. Lorain Bell will be the
parade Grand Marshall.
At 10 a.m. the Lions Club will begin turtle registration, with the first
heat at 11 a.m., in the 73rd Annual Lions Club Turtle Derby. Prizes will be
awarded. Entry is free. No snapping turtles, please.
Kids of all ages will have fun playing free games, frisbee golf, and
participating in the patriotic poster contest. There will be bounce houses,
a rock climbing wall, and kiddie rides for toddlers. Food vendors include
Leroy’s Hot Stuff, Rolling Stone Bakers, So Good Island Grill, George’s
Gyros, Zing’s, Dorie’s Elephant Ears & Lemonade Shake-ups, Moon’s Kettle
Corn & SnoCones, and more! Karaoke starts at 4 p.m., and live music by the
Killer Bzzzzz from 7-11 p.m.; Kick back and relax in the Leroy’s Hot Stuff
beer garden. There will be a fireworks show set to patriotic music at dusk.
Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.
Avon bug spray and sunscreen will be available for purchase at the DuneBig
tent as a 4th Fest fundraiser. Stop at the DuneBig tent to find out what
else is going on in the community.
Take a few minutes to chat with the folks from the Westchester Historical
Museum and Best Buddies Pet Pantry, who will each have a display set up from
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is presented by the Duneland Business Initiative Group, with the
Porter Parks Department, and Chesterton Lions Club. Sponsors include the
Towns of Porter, Chesterton, and Burns Harbor, Travel Centers of
America/Country Pride Restaurant, L.A. Bell, Chesterton Walgreens, Shelton’s
Fireworks, Avon, and generous donations from community residents.