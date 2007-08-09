Communities can apply for cultural district status

The Indiana Arts Commission has announced that communities have until June 30 to submit letters of intent to apply for cultural district certification.

By definition, a cultural district is a well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area of a community, in which high concentrations of cultural assets serve as the anchor. Benefits of the certification include increased tourism marketing, a potential collaboration with the Indiana Artisan program, and an opportunity to apply for highway signage. There is, however, currently no funding associated with cultural district designation.

Communities interested in applying for the certification must submit a letter of intent to the IAC by June 30. Letters should be sent to: Indiana Arts Commission, attention Kristina Davis-Smith, 100 N. Senate Ave., Room N505, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. The deadline for the full application is August 11.

The IAC’s first three state cultural districts announced early this year are the Bloomington Entertainment and Arts District; Carmel Art and Design District; and Tippecanoe Arts and Cultural District.