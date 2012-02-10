CHS Theater to present Twelve Angry Jurors

The Chesterton High School Theatre Dept. will present the play, Twelve Angry Jurors, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 1, 2, and 3 at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, November 4 at 2 p.m. at the Chesterton High School Auditorium.

There will be limited onstage seating, so people should get their tickets early. Tickets will be sold the two weeks before in the CHS Main Office. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, and $5 for students.

Cast members are Samantha Read as the Judge, Stelian Benus as the Clerk, Lauren Hogan as the Guard, Joe Ponda as the Foreman and Jurors two though 12; respectively, Danny Vincent, Larissa Valdez, Anthony Rondinelli, Rachel Kidder, Aliyah Caraballo, Liz Green, Kiera Quealy, Allison Granat, Adam Kerr, Jeremy Vasquez and Layla Mooradian. The play is being directed by Doug Pishkur.

A trial is held and a jury must decide whether a 19-year old boy is guilty or innocent. This one decision could lead to the boy’s death. The boy on trial is accused of murdering his father by stabbing him with a switchblade knife.

It seems that “he doesn’t stand a chance.” The evidence includes eyewitness testimony that does not stand in his favor. As simple conversations turn into arguments that turn into fights, the juror’s personal prejudices become clear; biases and weaknesses alter their decision-making. Their anger, indifference, and unreliable judgments cause them to skew the reality that they ultimately hold a boy’s life in their hands.