CHS debate team officially kicks off the competition season

Saturday was the first debate tournament of the season to offer all four events as well as both a novice and varsity division. Chesterton only had one tournament champion, but was continually recognized across events and divisions.

Abigail Burke went undefeated to capture the varsity Lincoln-Douglas championship. This was Burke’s first ever varsity tournament in Lincoln-Douglas debate. She was closely followed by teammates Eric Dreischerf (3rd) and Corinne Leopold (6th). In the novice division, Galen Wong (2nd), Joy Joll (7th), and Joe Bernth (8th) all received awards.

In the varsity division of Public Forum debate, McKenzie Richardson and Hannah Vasquez (8th), Tyler Colvin and Nate Burris (7th), Savannah Tipton and Matt Eggers (6th), and Ronald Kovach and Jessica Ratel-Khan (4th) all distinguished themselves during the tournament. At the novice level, Andie Kovach and Natalle Kezy came in 7th while Stellian Benus and Eric Richardson came in 5th.

Policy debate also saw multiple competitors finishing with awards. The teams of Simon Andrews and Zach Bogich (7th), Humaira Khan and Elaine Tagert (5th), and Nadia Mario and Katherine Bolek (4th) all placed. Adam Rundzatis and Eddie Young (4th) and Sana Ahmad and Ayesha Khan (3rd) placed in the novice division.

The strong performance out of Chesterton’s youth was an important factor in the strong showing. Abby Burke, Nadia Mario, Katherine Bolek, Savannah Tipton, and Matt Eggers all placed at or near the top of their divisions; particularly remarkable because as sophomores, this was their very first varsity tournament.

“We lost a tremendous senior group last year,” coach Chris Lowery said. “If we are going to have the same level of team success that we’ve become accustomed to, it is going to be because some of our younger kids step up to fill the void left by last year’s seniors. It was great to see so many of them focused and ready from the very beginning of the season.”