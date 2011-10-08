CHS debate team officially kicks off the competition season

Saturday was the first debate tournament of the season to offer all four
events as well as both a novice and varsity division. Chesterton only had
one tournament champion, but was continually recognized across events and
divisions.
Abigail Burke went undefeated to capture the varsity Lincoln-Douglas
championship. This was Burke’s first ever varsity tournament in
Lincoln-Douglas debate. She was closely followed by teammates Eric
Dreischerf (3rd) and Corinne Leopold (6th). In the novice division, Galen
Wong (2nd), Joy Joll (7th), and Joe Bernth (8th) all received awards.
In the varsity division of Public Forum debate, McKenzie Richardson and
Hannah Vasquez (8th), Tyler Colvin and Nate Burris (7th), Savannah Tipton
and Matt Eggers (6th), and Ronald Kovach and Jessica Ratel-Khan (4th) all
distinguished themselves during the tournament. At the novice level, Andie
Kovach and Natalle Kezy came in 7th while Stellian Benus and Eric Richardson
came in 5th.
Policy debate also saw multiple competitors finishing with awards. The teams
of Simon Andrews and Zach Bogich (7th), Humaira Khan and Elaine Tagert
(5th), and Nadia Mario and Katherine Bolek (4th) all placed. Adam Rundzatis
and Eddie Young (4th) and Sana Ahmad and Ayesha Khan (3rd) placed in the
novice division.
The strong performance out of Chesterton’s youth was an important factor in
the strong showing. Abby Burke, Nadia Mario, Katherine Bolek, Savannah
Tipton, and Matt Eggers all placed at or near the top of their divisions;
particularly remarkable because as sophomores, this was their very first
varsity tournament.
“We lost a tremendous senior group last year,” coach Chris Lowery said. “If
we are going to have the same level of team success that we’ve become
accustomed to, it is going to be because some of our younger kids step up to
fill the void left by last year’s seniors. It was great to see so many of
them focused and ready from the very beginning of the season.”