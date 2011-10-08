Christmas services planned at local churches

Many local churches will hold special services this Sunday, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

The following are the events for which special information was provided to the Chesterton Tribune. For additional information see today’s Church pages.

Augsburg Lutheran Church, 100 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Porter: Sunday, Dec. 23, Fourth Sunday of Advent, Augsburg Sunday School Christmas program during both liturgies; 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday Eucharist; 9:15 am – Text Study, Bell Choir, Sunday School Christmas; Monday, Dec. 24, Nativity of Our Lord, Christmas Eve, 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Office Closed Tuesday, Dec. 25; Nativity of Our Lord, Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Office Closed.

Faith Memorial Lutheran, 753 N. Ind. 49, Liberty Twp.: Sunday, Dec. 23 the Fourth Sunday in Advent, 8:00 a.m. Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m. Education Hour/Sunday School, 10:45 a.m. Morning Prayer, 2:00 p.m. Whispering Pines Worship. Monday, Dec. 24, The Eve of the Nativity of Our Lord, 6:30 p.m. Open Arms Women’s Shelter, 7:00 p.m. Service of Lessons and Carols; Tuesday, Dec. 25, The Nativity of Our Lord, 9:30 a.m. Festival Service with Holy Communion.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 W CR 1100 N, Chesterton, (1/2 mile West of Hwy. 49, Next to Dogwood Park): Monday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services: 4 p.m., Family Service; 7 p.m., Traditional Service; 9:45 p.m., Special Music; 10 p.m., Candlelight Service. Come celebrate Christmas with Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Christmas Eve.

Chesterton United Methodist Church, Second St. and Porter Ave., Chesterton: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8:15-9:15 a.m. Blended Worship, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday School for all ages, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Traditional Worship, 5:00 p.m. Cornerstones (MAC), 6:00 p.m. Fusion (MAC). Monday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, 5:00 p.m. Celebration Worship, 7:00 p.m. Contemporary Worship, 10:35 p.m. Christmas Eve Recital, 11:00 p.m. Traditional Worship, Office Closed. Tuesday -- Christmas Day, Office Closed. chesterton.umc@frontier.com

Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. (Old 49), north of Hwy.6.; Christmas Eve Services at 2:00, 3:30, 5:00 and 11:00 p.m. Child care provided for children birth through age 5 at the 2:00, 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. services.

New Life Wesleyan Church, 75 East 1100 North, Chesterton: Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m.

Porter Methodist Church, 100 E. Beam St. and Wagner Rd., Porter: Sunday, Dec. 23, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School & Adult Bible Study, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service, 11:15 a.m. Coffee Hour & Fellowship. Christmas Eve Service, Monday, Dec. 24, 11 p.m. Candlelight and Communion Service. Come Celebrate and rejoice the Birth of the Christ Child! Tuesday, Dec. 25 Office Closed.

Road to Life Church, Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave., Chesterton: Come and experience a Christmas service you will never forget Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. roadtolifechurch.us

St. Elizabeth Orthodox Church, 545 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton: Sunday, Dec. 23, regular services. Monday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. Eve of Nativity Vigil. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Nativity.

St. John’s United Church, 225 W. Lincoln St., Chesterton: Monday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 4 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 E. County Rd. 1100 N (49 Bypass and 100 N): Sunday, Dec. 23, Divine Service with Holy Communion; Sunday School & Adult Bible Study following the Divine Service, 6:30 p.m. Christmas lessons and carols. Monday, Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m. Candlelight Mass, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m. The Feast of Our Lord’s Nativity.

Additional information on weekly services at the rest of Duneland's churches is in Friday's printed Chesterton Tribune. An updated version of this list is planned for Monday's Tribune.