Christmas Eve closings set, no Tribune Friday

The Chesterton Tribune will not publish on Friday, Christmas Eve. The
Tribune will resume publication and home delivery on Monday, Dec. 27.
A variety of public offices will also be closed or will close early on Dec.
24. They include:
Porter County government offices will be closed on Friday.
Chesterton town offices will be closed on both Friday and Monday, Dec. 27.
Porter Town offices will close early on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will be closed
all day on Friday. Burns Harbor town offices will be closed on Friday.
All full service Indiana Bureau Motor of Vehicle license branches will be
closed Friday.
Westchester Public Library and Porter County Public Library branches will
also be closed on Friday.
Many area post offices, including Chesterton, will close their retail
counters at noon on both Dec. 24 and 31.
Valparaiso post office will be among those that will remain open through 5
p.m. on those days.
Libraries closed for Christmas Eve
The Thomas and Hageman branches of Westchester Public Library, along with
the Library Service Center and the Westchester Township History Museum, will
be closed Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Dec. 25 for Christmas.
All library buildings will resume regular hours on Sunday, Dec. 26. The
Chesterton Adult Learning Center and the office of the Westchester Township
Trustee will also be closed for the Christmas holiday.
All library facilities will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s
Eve and Saturday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. All library buildings will
resume regular hours on Sunday, Jan. 2.
For more information, call the library at 926-7696.
Post Office to close early Dec. 24
Most retail counters in area post offices will close at noon on both
Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, including the post office in Chesterton.
However, the Valparaiso Post Office will be among those that will stay open
on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 until 5 p.m.
The U.S. Postal Service for the Greater Indiana District has announced that
final mail pick-up for most blue collection boxes will be at noon on
Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, except at the offices that will be open
later on those days. Along with Valparaiso, the Gary main, Hammond main,
Merrillville and Michigan City post offices will all stay open until 5 p.m.
on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Regular mail delivery for Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 will not be affected by the
early closing of other post offices.
BMV branches closed Christmas Eve
Full-service license branches normally open Tuesday through Saturday will be
closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, in observance of the
Christmas holiday.
Branches will resume normal hours of operation at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec.
28.
Customers
needing to conduct business with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles without
visiting a license branch can go online to www.myBMV.com. Some transactions
can also be completed by phone through the BMV Customer Service Center at
888-692-6841.
Posted
12/22/2010