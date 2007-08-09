Christmas Eve closings set, no Tribune Friday

The Chesterton Tribune will not publish on Friday, Christmas Eve. The Tribune will resume publication and home delivery on Monday, Dec. 27.

A variety of public offices will also be closed or will close early on Dec. 24. They include:

Porter County government offices will be closed on Friday.

Chesterton town offices will be closed on both Friday and Monday, Dec. 27.

Porter Town offices will close early on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will be closed all day on Friday. Burns Harbor town offices will be closed on Friday.

All full service Indiana Bureau Motor of Vehicle license branches will be closed Friday.

Westchester Public Library and Porter County Public Library branches will also be closed on Friday.

Many area post offices, including Chesterton, will close their retail counters at noon on both Dec. 24 and 31.

Valparaiso post office will be among those that will remain open through 5 p.m. on those days.