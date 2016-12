Back to Front Page Chesterton Tribune celebrates 129 years: Chesterton Tribune co-owner Betty Canright is shown providing an educational tour to youngsters from the La Petite Academy Wednesday. The Tribune was founded 129 years ago this week by Arthur J. Bowser. The business has been owned and run by the Canright family since 1928. Today’s issue is number 1 of volume 130. (Photo provided) Posted 4/1/2013 Custom Search Custom Search