Chesterton Fire Department first annual Lights and Sirens Parade this Saturday

The Chesterton Fire Department will be kicking off National Fire Prevention Week in a big way at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

With the inaugural edition of the Lights and Sirens Parade. No floats in this one: just fire engines, police squads, and ambulances. Gonna be loud, gonna be well lit.

The CFD annual Open House will follow the parade, at the fire station on Broadway.

The parade route: from Eighth Street north to Broadway, east on Broadway to South Calumet Road, south on South Calumet Road to West Porter Ave., then west on West Porter Ave. to Eighth Street.

On tap at the Open House: station tours, equipment demonstrations, the smoke house, a bounce house for the kids, the National Park Service’s Smokey the Bear, Sparky the Fire Dog, and up-close looks at many of the vehicles which participated in the parade. Moms and dads will also be able to pick up fire-safety pamphlets and information.

National Fire Prevention Week begins the next day, on Sunday, Oct. 7.