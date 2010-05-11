Change Clocks Saturday Night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Autumn’s chill is in the air as nature reminds us it’s
time for most Americans to turn the clock back.
Officially the change to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most folks
will set their clocks Saturday night.
Remember, it’s fall back an hour. Otherwise, you’ll be an hour early on
Sunday for church, golf or whatever. Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona
and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they did not observe
daylight-saving time.
Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in
the smoke alarm, no matter where you live.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time the second Sunday in
March.