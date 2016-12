Change Clocks Saturday Night

WASHINGTON (AP) ó Autumnís chill is in the air as nature reminds us itís time for most Americans to turn the clock back.

Officially the change to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most folks will set their clocks Saturday night.

Remember, itís fall back an hour. Otherwise, youíll be an hour early on Sunday for church, golf or whatever. Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories donít have to change since they did not observe daylight-saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm, no matter where you live.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time the second Sunday in March.