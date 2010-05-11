Change Clocks Saturday Night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Autumn’s chill is in the air as nature reminds us it’s time for most Americans to turn the clock back.

Officially the change to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most folks will set their clocks Saturday night.

Remember, it’s fall back an hour. Otherwise, you’ll be an hour early on Sunday for church, golf or whatever. Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they did not observe daylight-saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm, no matter where you live.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time the second Sunday in March.