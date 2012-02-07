Cancer survivors invited to join celebrations at Relay For Life

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life event is often defined as a celebration of life, symbolizing the courage and spirit of the more than 600,000 cancer survivors who proudly walk the event’s survivor lap each year at more than 5,200 Relay For Life events worldwide.

“More people are surviving cancer than ever before and I am one of them,” said Kim White, a three-year breast cancer survivor. “In fact, there are nearly 12 million cancer survivors living today. Thanks to the advances we’ve made in the fight against cancer, I am living proof that this disease is survivable, but there is still more work to be done to ensure everyone diagnosed with cancer celebrates more birthdays. That is why we hold the Relay For Life of Duneland each year. We are inviting all cancer survivors, no matter if it’s been one day or one decade since their diagnosis, to come out and be celebrated.”

On July 14 and 15 from noon to 6 a.m., local cancer survivors will be honored during multiple activities at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland. Survivor celebration activities offer both survivors and caregivers an opportunity to experience healing, receive support, and celebrate their collective victory over cancer. The Relay will be held at the track at Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave.

The Relay will feature a Survivors Lap at 4:30 p.m. This inspiring lap honors the courage of all who have defeated cancer. Cancer survivors (anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer) join together to walk the lap — unified in victory and in hope. It's an emotional example that Relay For Life is ensuring more lives are saved every year.

The Survivors Lap will be followed at 5:00 p.m. by a dinner for those survivors and their caregivers in the Chesterton Middle School Cafeteria. It will be filled with food from some of the Relay’s many generous community sponsors.

After dark, people who have been touched by cancer and loved ones lost will be honored remembered during the Luminaria Ceremony. Candles are lit inside bags filled with sand, each one bearing the name of a person touched by cancer.

The atmosphere of Relay For Life is one of camaraderie and celebration, providing an opportunity for cancer survivors to pass the torch of hope on to those still battling cancer or those who might be touched by cancer in the future.

If you would like to register for the survivor dinner, please call 983-1721.

For more information on how to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland, contact Jane Delligatti, Event Chair at 929-7963. Donations can be made and Luminarias can purchased and dedicated by visiting www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin