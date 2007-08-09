Call for service at Rotary Veterans Day program

This nation’s veterans have given unstintingly of themselves and have
sacrificed much, or everything.
It is only right and proper, then, that the debt we owe them we pay in kind,
with service of our own.
That was the message of Episcopalian Bishop Francis Gray—elected the Sixth
Bishop of the Northern Indiana District Diocese in 1986—at the
Chesterton/Porter Rotary Club’s annual Veterans Day program on Tuesday.
Gray is himself a veteran—he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1958-61, as a
machine gunner, in what he called “an undistinguished but active career”—but
it was as a young internee of the Japanese in the occupied Philippines
during World War II that Gray learned something of war and deprivation and
went into debt himself: to the troops who clawed their way through the
Pacific before finally liberating Gray’s family and everyone else brutalized
in the “Great East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.”
Gray’s memories of his two and a half years in the civilian POW camp are
dim, he said. He was only a young child. But he knows that the missionaries
in the camp—like his parents—along with the doctors and nurses and
ex-patriot miners caught in the Japanese dragnet formed a camaraderie,
established a school where the camp’s 100 children—of a total population of
650—received an excellent education, and made do in the face of want and
sickness.
“It was a time of privation but also of growing,” Gray recalled.
When the war did turn against the Japanese, things in the camp got worse, of
course. Their jailers hadn’t much food of their own and the internees even
less. So it was nearly a miracle when the American Red Cross got a shipment
of food into the camp: 53 pounds of it for every man, woman, and child.
Yet even so “we were starving toward the end,” Gray said, his strapping 6’
2’’ father dropping to only 120 pounds. “My father opened the last tin of
Red Cross food on the day we were liberated.”
Debts, Gray said: he incurred a few in that camp. To the soldiers and
marines, the sailors and the pilots, who bled and died. To the Red Cross. To
his fellow internees as well.
But all of us have incurred debts, Gray added, suggesting that a compulsory
program for young adults who don’t enlist in the Armed Forces—something
along the lines of the old Civilian Conservation Corps—might not be a bad
idea. “We are called to be committed, motivated, and focused,” he said. “We
are called to give back. It is important to be able to give back.”
And to the Rotary’s veterans Gray said this: “I remember the civilian
internees weeping when we passed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in the San
Francisco Bay. I want to thank you for your service. I want to thank this
country for rescuing me from the horrors of a prison camp.”
Rotary Vets
Earlier in the program, Rotary’s veteran members were honored: Mike Anton
(USA); Thomas Archbald (USAF); Phil Baugher (USMC); Kurt Blumenthal (USAF
Reserves); Warren Canright (USA, Bronze Star); Ralph Caron (USA); Robert
Dunbar (USAF); Rick Hokanson (USA); John Marshall (USN); David Perry (USN);
and Bernie Doyle (USAF).
Also honored, Tuesday’s veteran guests: Christopher Buckley (USMC); Pat
Doyle (USMC); Andy Michel (USN); John Marshall Sr. (USN, pilot); and Sig
Niepokoj (USMC).
Some of the veterans brought memorabilia to the luncheon, including Canright—publisher
of the Chesterton Tribune—whose Eisenhower jacket still fits him.
CMS Art
In addition, six Chesterton Middle School students presented works of art
created to commemorate Veterans Day.
Joy Joll and Wesley Slaughter: a collage of photos of family members and
friends in uniform, against a background of newspaper headlines from the low
points and high ones of wars past. “Freedom is not free,” Joll said. “There
is a price to pay. We wanted to say Thank you, because you paid the
price to keep this country safe,” while others “paid a greater price.”
John Mario and Sam Thornton: a painting of the Liberty Bell. “To us it
represents freedom,” Mario said, “and the crack that freedom is not always
perfect.” Mario also remembered Spc. John Butz, U.S. Army, who gave his all
on Sept. 28 in Afghanistan while rushing to give aid to two fallen comrades.
“He exemplifies the type of young men and women who give so much in their
country’s service.”
Eric Richardson and Caylee Casbon: a painting of words judged by their
classmates to articulate those rights and institutions defended unto the
death by the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, with the size of the
words reflecting students’ consensus on their relative importance: “Freedom”
the largest on the canvas, with “Religion,” “Speech,” “Protest,” “Vote,”
“Liberty,” and “Family.”
Ceremony
Dr. Dan Keilman opened the program with an invocation paying tribute to “the
overlooked heroes”: “Blessed are the peacemakers but Lord remind us that
peace is not always free.”
The Chesterton Police Department’s Honor Guard then trooped the colors, with
Kelsey Neiswinger of Chesterton High School’s Interact leading attendees in
the Pledge of Allegiance and Rotary member Will Lewis in “America (My
Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” and the National Anthem.
The South Shore Brass Band also provided a selection of patriotic music.
This year’s program was organized by David Hiestand and Heather Olson.