Family and friends of the Chesterton men who died in the Vietnam War are being asked to provide photographs of their loved ones, as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Call for Photos.

The goal of that call: to collect as many photos as possible of every man and woman who died in the Vietnam War, David Hine (USAF, ret.) told the Chesterton Tribune.

All photos received will be posted to that specific person’s webpage, created by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

Chesterton’s eight casualties to the Vietnam War:

•Terrance Dean J. Francis, U.S. Army.

•Freddy Ray Gore, U.S. Army.

•Wilson Fitzgerald Halley, U.S. Army.

•William Lee, U.S. Navy.

•Loren Elwood Long, U.S. Army.

•Larry Allan Rippe, U.S. Army.

•Mark Randall Taylor, U.S. Army.

•Donald Joseph Trampski, U.S. Army.

“I am asking for your help in researching and finding photos of these local heroes,” Hine said. “If you are a relative, classmate, or friend of one of these men, please submit any photos you have of them. It is the least you can do for them.”

Hine has created a Facebook page for promoting, collecting, and submitting all photos. Find it at “Putting a Face with a Name for Our Hoosier Vietnam War Fallen.”

If multiple photos are submitted for a fallen hero, one of them will be displayed at the future Education Center at The Wall on that person’s birthday.

“Having photos of each casualty will help ensure that these heroes are never forgotten,” Hine said. “Imagine the pride a family will have when future generations go to the Education Center and they see a photo of their grandfather, father, brother, sister, aunt, or uncle on display. It will be a recognition that the men and women who served and died in Vietnam should have received years ago.”

For more information on the Call for Photos, visit www.vvmf.org/pafwan

For more information about the Education Center at The Wall, visit www.buildthecenter.org