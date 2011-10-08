Looking for a unique way to kick-off the Christmas season? Bud’s Buddies of the Porter Parks Department will host a special Christmas tree lighting, caroling and recognition ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 2. from 4-6 p.m. at Porter’s Hawthorne Park.

Each light will be dedicated to honor a special someone, in memory of a loved one, in support of our military men and women or to recognize and celebrate family members and friends. Lights can also represent special organizations or groups such as police stations, fire departments, 4H, Special Olympics, Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops and other foundations or organizations.

A donation of $5.00 per light will ‘shine a light’ for your special someone. Bud’s Buddies will collect donations along with the name and address of the person for whom the light has been purchased. Bud’s Buddies will send postcards inviting each honoree to the ‘Porter Lights of Love’ lighting ceremony and reception.

A star will be placed on the top of one evergreen in remembrance of Bud Tilden, the namesake of Bud’s Buddies.

Proceeds from ‘Porters Lights of Love’ will be used to offset the expense of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series and park beautification.

For additional information or to purchase lights please contact Zathoe Sexton, Bud’s Buddies chairperson at 219-929-8803.

‘Porter Lights of Love’ order forms can be picked up at Porter Town Hall or from the Hawthorne Park Community Building.

Posted 11/27/2012