Benefit set for Burns Harbor resident Nicole Hipp

A benefit fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 for Burns Harbor resident Nicole Hipp, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in July, 2011.

Hipp, 29, is the mother of three children aged 7, 3 and 1. The community may recall that the Hipp family survived a house fire in December, 2010, when they lost everything.

They have been rebuilding for the past year, but due to delays are not yet back home.

Hipp recently finished chemotherapy and is recovering from major surgery. She faces radiation treatments, more surgery and extensive follow-up. A graduate of Gavit High School, she worked at Lake Ridge Clinic in Griffith prior to her diagnosis.

The fundraising benefit to help defray the medical costs facing the family will be held at the VFW Hall, 1290 Wagner Road in Porter from 2 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 25. Admission is $10.

The event will include food, live bands, a cash bar, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and gift basket raffles, including an autographed jersey and football by Brian Urlacher and a 32 inch TV.

Advance ticket sales are available by calling Nada at 219-614-8090 or Diane at 773-203-7463.

Donations are also being accepted. Checks should be made payable to Nicole Hipp and mailed to: Friends of Nicole, 1411-175th St, Hammond, IN. 46324.