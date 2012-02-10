Bean Bag Tourney to benefit Rebuilding Together October 13

The fourth annual Bean Bag Tournament to benefit Rebuilding Together Duneland is scheduled for Saturday, October 13 at the Village Tavern, 128 Lincoln Street, in Porter.

Sign-up is from noon to 1 p.m., and bags fly at 1:30 pm. There will be a limited number of teams, so sign up early!

Come help raise money for the annual work day so that the house captains and volunteers can utilize their skills to help revitalize homes of Duneland area families in need. The next work day is Saturday, April 27, 2013.

Contestants must be 18 years old to participate. Cost is $30 per team and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Rebuilding Together Duneland.

There will be cash prizes and raffles! For more information about the tournament contact Tom Potter at 219-508-7001 or Dianna Gill at 219-850-3586.

Rebuilding Together is about bringing communities together. Volunteers, with the help of national and local sponsors; as well as product and material donors, work together to ensure that local homeowners, particularly the elderly, disabled and families with children live in warmth, safety and independence. More information is available online at www.rtduneland.org

or phone 926-3233.

“We do more than repair houses and communities – we help rebuild lives.”