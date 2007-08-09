Be alert for parking ban during Porter July 4 midnight parade

With the upcoming July 4 festivities approaching, Porter police chief James Spanier shared information residents should know with the Town Council on Tuesday.

He said for the July 3 fireworks, which take place at the Indiana Dunes State Park but affect the Porter Beach area, beach residents can get a flyer at either the Police Department or the town hall that will help ease congestion.

Spanier also advised that parking on the north side of Lincoln Street in downtown Porter will be banned during the July 4 midnight parade; illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Public Works director Brenda Brueckheimer urged Porter residents to fly American flags for the July 4 midnight parade and for the Family 4th Fest parade later that day.

By unanimous vote the council approved an assembly permit for The Village Tavern to conduct a street dance on a closed portion of Lincoln Street July 14 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Porter Fire Department.

In other business, it was announced that signs are being put back up at Porter Beach to warn the public when they are entering an easement across private property and to please be respectful when they are on it.

Park superintendent Jim Miller said VFW Post 2511 has donated $200 toward the repair of the War Memorial at Hawthorne Park. Miller also said its a challenge to maintain 27 newly planted trees at Hawthorne in the current heat and drought.

Associate town attorney Laura Frost said Porters zoning boards are recommending that town hall staff, not the Porter County Assessors Office, provide the list of contiguous property owners needed for notification of a pending zoning petition. Frost suggested a new $20 town fee for the service. An ordinance will be drafted for Town Council consideration July 10.

Also Tuesday, to comply with a new Indiana law the council voted 5-0 under suspension of the rules with no discussion to adopt a recommended policy regarding nepotism and contracting with the town. Council president Greg Stinson said if the town didnt adopt the ordinance by July 1, it could face budget delays from the state.

The meeting began with applause as retiring Ward 1 council member Bill Cantrell entered the room. At the conclusion of her report Brueckheimer told Cantrell, "I cant even tell you how much youve improved my world. Thank you so very much, Bill."

Cantrell was a member of the Porter Stormwater Management Board prior to his election and he continued to serve on that board, which works closely with Brueckheimer on town drainage projects and the federally mandated MS4 stormwater program.