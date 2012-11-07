American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Duneland July 14 and 15, 2012 from Noon to 7 a.m.

Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Avenue

Each year, millions of people dedicated to eliminating cancer in our lifetime participate in a unique event that helps communities celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and fight back against a disease that takes too much. That event is the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

Much more than a walk around a track, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life helps local communities take action against a disease that will affect one in four families. It unites participants with others who have shared a similar experience, allowing them to find hope and healing.

“Relay For Life gives the Duneland community a unique opportunity to contribute to the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives by helping people stay well, by helping them get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back,” said Kim Olesker, community representative, American Cancer Society. “Residents who give their time, energy and financial commitment to this exciting event are really standing up for our community and its pledge to fight back against cancer.”

Teams of co-workers, colleagues, family and more camp out overnight and take turns walking laps around a track. Participants celebrate the victory of local cancer survivors during the special Survivors Lap.

At dusk, they have a chance to remember loved ones lost to the disease during the poignant Luminaria Ceremony. During the Fight Back ceremony, community members are encouraged to make a pledge to save one life from cancer.

Dollars raised at American Cancer Society Relay For Life events help provide access to up-to-date cancer information, day-to-day help and emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. They help match local cancer patients with much-needed American Cancer Society resources such as rides to treatment and tips on coping with various aspects of cancer.

Relay For Life also supports the American Cancer Society’s efforts to educate people about cancer prevention and to ensure fighting cancer remains a top priority for local, state and federal legislators.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland will take place from noon to 7 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Chesterton Middle School track/football field, 651 W. Morgan Ave.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin or call 1-800-227-2345.

Main Event

Schedule

10 a.m.: Parade steps off, travels downtown Chesterton

11 a.m.: Registration Opens

12-12:15 p.m.: Opening Remarks, Presentation of Colors, National Anthem

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Opening Lap led by Bagpiper Alex Rodriguez

12:30-12:45 p.m.: Butterfly Release & song by Claire

12:30-8 p.m: Survivor Pampering by SALON 218

12:30-8 p.m.: Luminaria Bag Decorating

12:30-8p.m.: Duneland Family YMCA kids’ tent with face painting, crafts, games and more

12:45-1:15 p.m.: Zumba with Jessica Montgomery

1-5 p.m.: Orky & Chips, face painting & balloon critters

1:30-1:45 p.m.: Balloon Release

2-3:30 p.m.: Music by Flat Baroque

3:30-4 p.m.: LakeShore Gymnastics Demo

4-5:30 p.m.: Music by Anything But Late for Dinner

4:30-5 p.m.: Survivor Lap

5-6:30 p.m.: Survivor Dinner in cafeteria

5 p.m.-?: Locks of Love

5:30-6 p.m.: O’Connor Martial Arts Demo

6-7:30 p.m.: Music by Cookin’ Country Band

7:30-8 p.m.: Zumba with Janet Cason

8-8:30 p.m.: Hot Legs Contest

8:30-9 p.m.: Zumba with Vicki Stevens

8:45-9 p.m.: Caregiver Lap

9-9:45 p.m.: Luminaria Ceremony

9:45-10:30 p.m.: Relay Idol Finale

10:30-11 p.m.: Karaoke

11-11:30 p.m.: Fight Back Ceremony

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m: Stomp Out Cancer Dance Party

1-1:30 a.m.: O’Connor Martial Arts Demo

1:30-3:30 a.m.: Movie

4-4:30 a.m.: Zumba with Nicki Caylor

5:30-6 a.m.: Zumba with Jessica Dickinson

6:30-7 a.m.: Closing Prayer Service

Ongoing: Team fundraisers

CVS Minute Clinic will also be present to provide information and blood pressure screenings.

Theme laps throughout event

Join in the walk and a some theme laps and help fight cancer.

Scheduled laps:

1:00 p.m. – January Birthdays

1:30 p.m. – Mother/Son

2:30 p.m. – February Birthdays

3:00 p.m. – 3 Legged Lap

3:30 p.m. – March Birthdays

4:30 p.m. – SURVIVOR LAP

5:30 p.m. – Backwards Lap

6:00 p.m. – Hat Lap

6:30 p.m. – Sister Lap

7:00 p.m. – Bubbles Lap

7:30 p.m. – April Birthdays

8:00 p.m. – Mother/Daughter

8:30 p.m. – Caregiver Lap

10:00 p.m. – Skipping Lap

10:30 p.m. – Father/Son Lap

11:00 p.m. – May Birthdays

11:30 p.m. – Children’s Lap

12:00 a.m. – BFF Lap

12:30 a.m. – June Birthdays

1:00 a.m. – Pajama Lap

1:30 a.m. – July Birthdays

2:00 a.m. – Favorite Sport Team

2:30 a.m. – August Birthdays

3:00 a.m. – Cheer Lap

3:30 a.m. – September Birthdays

4:00 a.m. – Father/Daughter Lap

4:30 a.m. – October Birthdays

5:00 a.m. – Grandparents/ Grandchildren

5:30 a.m. – November Birthdays