American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Duneland July 14 and 15, 2012 from
Noon to 7 a.m.
Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Avenue
Each year, millions of people dedicated to eliminating cancer in our
lifetime participate in a unique event that helps communities celebrate
cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and fight back against a
disease that takes too much. That event is the American Cancer Society Relay
For Life.
Much more than a walk around a track, the American Cancer Society Relay For
Life helps local communities take action against a disease that will affect
one in four families. It unites participants with others who have shared a
similar experience, allowing them to find hope and healing.
“Relay For Life gives the Duneland community a unique opportunity to
contribute to the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives by
helping people stay well, by helping them get well, by finding cures, and by
fighting back,” said Kim Olesker, community representative, American Cancer
Society. “Residents who give their time, energy and financial commitment to
this exciting event are really standing up for our community and its pledge
to fight back against cancer.”
Teams of co-workers, colleagues, family and more camp out overnight and take
turns walking laps around a track. Participants celebrate the victory of
local cancer survivors during the special Survivors Lap.
At dusk, they have a chance to remember loved ones lost to the disease
during the poignant Luminaria Ceremony. During the Fight Back ceremony,
community members are encouraged to make a pledge to save one life from
cancer.
Dollars raised at American Cancer Society Relay For Life events help provide
access to up-to-date cancer information, day-to-day help and emotional
support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. They help match
local cancer patients with much-needed American Cancer Society resources
such as rides to treatment and tips on coping with various aspects of
cancer.
Relay For Life also supports the American Cancer Society’s efforts to
educate people about cancer prevention and to ensure fighting cancer remains
a top priority for local, state and federal legislators.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland will take place from
noon to 7 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Chesterton Middle School
track/football field, 651 W. Morgan Ave.
For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit
www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin or call 1-800-227-2345.
Main Event
Schedule
10 a.m.: Parade steps off, travels downtown Chesterton
11 a.m.: Registration Opens
12-12:15 p.m.: Opening Remarks, Presentation of Colors, National Anthem
12:15-12:30 p.m.: Opening Lap led by Bagpiper Alex Rodriguez
12:30-12:45 p.m.: Butterfly Release & song by Claire
12:30-8 p.m: Survivor Pampering by SALON 218
12:30-8 p.m.: Luminaria Bag Decorating
12:30-8p.m.: Duneland Family YMCA kids’ tent with face painting, crafts,
games and more
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Zumba with Jessica Montgomery
1-5 p.m.: Orky & Chips, face painting & balloon critters
1:30-1:45 p.m.: Balloon Release
2-3:30 p.m.: Music by Flat Baroque
3:30-4 p.m.: LakeShore Gymnastics Demo
4-5:30 p.m.: Music by Anything But Late for Dinner
4:30-5 p.m.: Survivor Lap
5-6:30 p.m.: Survivor Dinner in cafeteria
5
p.m.-?: Locks of Love
5:30-6 p.m.: O’Connor Martial Arts Demo
6-7:30 p.m.: Music by Cookin’ Country Band
7:30-8 p.m.: Zumba with Janet Cason
8-8:30 p.m.: Hot Legs Contest
8:30-9 p.m.: Zumba with Vicki Stevens
8:45-9 p.m.: Caregiver Lap
9-9:45 p.m.: Luminaria Ceremony
9:45-10:30 p.m.: Relay Idol Finale
10:30-11 p.m.: Karaoke
11-11:30 p.m.: Fight Back Ceremony
11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m: Stomp Out Cancer Dance Party
1-1:30 a.m.: O’Connor Martial Arts Demo
1:30-3:30 a.m.: Movie
4-4:30 a.m.: Zumba with Nicki Caylor
5:30-6 a.m.: Zumba with Jessica Dickinson
6:30-7 a.m.: Closing Prayer Service
Ongoing: Team fundraisers
CVS Minute Clinic will also be present to provide information and blood
pressure screenings.
Theme laps throughout event
Join in the walk and a some theme laps and help fight cancer.
Scheduled laps:
1:00 p.m. – January Birthdays
1:30 p.m. – Mother/Son
2:30 p.m. – February Birthdays
3:00 p.m. – 3 Legged Lap
3:30 p.m. – March Birthdays
4:30 p.m. – SURVIVOR LAP
5:30 p.m. – Backwards Lap
6:00 p.m. – Hat Lap
6:30 p.m. – Sister Lap
7:00 p.m. – Bubbles Lap
7:30 p.m. – April Birthdays
8:00 p.m. – Mother/Daughter
8:30 p.m. – Caregiver Lap
10:00 p.m. – Skipping Lap
10:30 p.m. – Father/Son Lap
11:00 p.m. – May Birthdays
11:30 p.m. – Children’s Lap
12:00 a.m. – BFF Lap
12:30 a.m. – June Birthdays
1:00 a.m. – Pajama Lap
1:30 a.m. – July Birthdays
2:00 a.m. – Favorite Sport Team
2:30 a.m. – August Birthdays
3:00 a.m. – Cheer Lap
3:30 a.m. – September Birthdays
4:00 a.m. – Father/Daughter Lap
4:30 a.m. – October Birthdays
5:00 a.m. – Grandparents/ Grandchildren
5:30 a.m. – November Birthdays
6:00 a.m. – December Birthdays