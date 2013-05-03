Chesterton Tribune

 
 

All you can eat Saturday at the Moose to raise funds for military care packages

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 

The Chesterton Moose Lodge at 602 Broadway is hosting an all-you-can-eat dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, the proceeds from which will be used to pay postage for the quarterly care packages shipped overseas by Supporters of the Military.

On the menu: a taco dinner and hot dogs.

Cost: adults $7, kids under 8 $3.50.

There will also be tee-shirts and a bake sale. Bring something for shipping boxes and be entered in a drawing.

Donations are always welcome and appreciated.

The cost of each care package is $12.35 plus contents.

For more information call Penny at (219) 405-1723 or Beth at (219) 241-8952 or visit www.supportersofmilitary1.com or e-mail info@supportersofmilitary1.com

 

Posted 3/5/2013

 

 

 
 
 

 

 