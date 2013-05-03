All you can eat Saturday at the Moose to raise funds for military care packages

The Chesterton Moose Lodge at 602 Broadway is hosting an all-you-can-eat
dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, the proceeds from which will be
used to pay postage for the quarterly care packages shipped overseas by
Supporters of the Military.
On the menu: a taco dinner and hot dogs.
Cost: adults $7, kids under 8 $3.50.
There will also be tee-shirts and a bake sale. Bring something for shipping
boxes and be entered in a drawing.
Donations are always welcome and appreciated.
The cost of each care package is $12.35 plus contents.
For more
information call Penny at (219) 405-1723 or Beth at (219) 241-8952 or visit
www.supportersofmilitary1.com or e-mail
info@supportersofmilitary1.com
Posted 3/5/2013