Join the parade at 2012 Wizard of Oz festival

As September begins, plans are underway for Chesterton’s annual Wizard of Oz Festival, entering its’ 31st year.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the downtown will be flooded with Dorothys, Wicked Witches, Glindas and even Flying Monkeys, all in celebration of the popular film “The Wizard of Oz,” hosted by the Duneland Business Initiative Group.

The festival’s Horse of a Different Color Parade draws thousands of people, who line the streets to see this spectacle.

New participants are jumping on board this year and there is still time to join in the fun.

This year’s theme adds a little spice to the event with “Which Witch Are You?” Do you prefer to take the “good” side or the “bad” side?

While many witches, in pink and black, will be walking the festival grounds, there are also always many Dorothys, Scarecrows, Tin Men, Lions and Dorothy’s little dog Toto too.

After the parade costumed participants can head over to the Thomas Centennial Park bandstand for Look-a-Like contests.

So decorate a car, truck, float, yourself, mom and dad too, and join in on September 15 for Chesterton’s Wizard of Oz Parade.

Find applications on line at www.ozfestivalchesterton.com

or call Machelle with DBIG at 219-406-0654.