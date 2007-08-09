713th Engineer Company to deploy to Afghanistan

The Indiana National Guard's 713th Engineer Company, headquartered in Valparaiso, is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan with approximately 100 of its soldiers.

The unit—nicknamed Sapper—is hosting a departure ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the 4-H Building at Porter County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.

While overseas the engineers will conduct patrols to assess road conditions and provide repairs where necessary, the 713th said in a statement released today. “This will help improve mobility throughout the unit's area of operation.

“This is going to be a good but tough year,” said Sapper’s commanding officer, Capt. Cecil Pendleton III. “The men of the 713th Sapper Company have trained exceptionally hard and kept their nose to the grindstone every day and month. Their preparation and readiness are a testament to your support and encouragement.”

To his soldier’s families, Pendleton said, “You enabled these men to focus on their training and the mission ahead of us. Thank you so much for your support and encouragement.”