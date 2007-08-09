The Indiana Library Federation board of directors and members will honor
Jane Walsh-Brown with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday, November 15
in Fort Wayne during the ILF annual conference.
The Indiana Dunes have an indescribable beauty and are much loved by
Hoosiers and others, but one person has taken her affection for the beauty
of northern Indiana, the dunes and its history to a new level and will
undoubtedly leave a legacy for decades to come.
Jane Walsh-Brown developed the Duneland Folk Festival, which grew in a
decade from a small festival to a week-long celebration of the lore, history
and traditions of the Westchester community and beyond.
She has also developed numerous partnerships with arts, cultural and
historical organizations on projects related to the region surrounding the
dunes.
In the early ‘90s, Jane developed with others a new vision for the Duneland
Historical Society. It has now evolved into a strong and thriving club. She
most recently created the “Voice(s) of the Brown Mansion - 1889,” a dramatic
historical presentation. She also was instrumental in creating the
Westchester Township Historical Museum and continues working as curator and
library archivist.
Ms. Walsh-Brown’s letters of recommendation for the award noted several
examples of her boundless energy and commitment to excellence in public
service and to the library of her employ, the Westchester Public Library.
She has served the library for more than 35 years, first as head of
technical services and later as assistant director/museum curator. While
there, she has developed many innovative programs and collaborated with
other groups on historical preservation and served as curator for more than
45 exhibits at the Westchester Township Historical Museum.
