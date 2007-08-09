The Indiana Library Federation board of directors and members will honor Jane Walsh-Brown with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday, November 15 in Fort Wayne during the ILF annual conference.

The Indiana Dunes have an indescribable beauty and are much loved by Hoosiers and others, but one person has taken her affection for the beauty of northern Indiana, the dunes and its history to a new level and will undoubtedly leave a legacy for decades to come.

Jane Walsh-Brown developed the Duneland Folk Festival, which grew in a decade from a small festival to a week-long celebration of the lore, history and traditions of the Westchester community and beyond.

She has also developed numerous partnerships with arts, cultural and historical organizations on projects related to the region surrounding the dunes.

In the early ‘90s, Jane developed with others a new vision for the Duneland Historical Society. It has now evolved into a strong and thriving club. She most recently created the “Voice(s) of the Brown Mansion - 1889,” a dramatic historical presentation. She also was instrumental in creating the Westchester Township Historical Museum and continues working as curator and library archivist.

Ms. Walsh-Brown’s letters of recommendation for the award noted several examples of her boundless energy and commitment to excellence in public service and to the library of her employ, the Westchester Public Library.

She has served the library for more than 35 years, first as head of technical services and later as assistant director/museum curator. While there, she has developed many innovative programs and collaborated with other groups on historical preservation and served as curator for more than 45 exhibits at the Westchester Township Historical Museum.

The Library Federation’s mission is to promote the services of all types of libraries and to provide its members with professional development opportunities. For more information visit www.ilfonline.org