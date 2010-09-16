Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival set to begin

The 29th Wizard of Oz Festival will officially kick off on Friday, transforming downtown Chesterton into the Emerald City with witches, Dorothys, Munchkins and all else Oz.

The full schedule of events appears as an insert in today’s Chesterton Tribune. For more information, see the website at www.ozfestivalchesterton.com

Here are some highlights.

Friday

Celebrity Walk, 2 to 4 p.m. Visit downtown businesses to get autographs from Oz celebrities such as Robert and Clare Baum, Judy Garland dress curator Michael Siewert, and Lollipop Kid Jerry Maren and wife Elizabeth.

Doroth of Oz trading card hunt, 2 p.m. Hunt for trading cards promoting the upcoming movie “Dorothy of Oz” at various businesses.

Emerald City Party in the Park, 2 to 6 p.m. Songs, skits, acrobats, and magic will abound in Thomas Centennial Park.

Official opening ceremony, 4:30 p.m. The 2010 Mayor of Munckinland, Emerson DeLaney, will officially welcome everyone to the Emerald City, with entertainment from the official Oz characters and Chesterton High School Sandpipers.

Watch the 1939 classic: The 49er Drive-In will be showing the 1939 classic film, with official characters on hand to greet and entertain those attending.

Saturday

Run to Oz, 8 a.m. Race is sponsored by the Duneland YMCA.

Horse of a Different Color parade, 10 a.m. Parade steps off at Porter Avenue and Eighth Street, then east on Broadway, south on 4th Street east on Indiana Avenue, south on Calumet Avenue, then west on Lincoln Avenue before ending at Fifth Street.

Oz Idol Preliminaries, noon to 5 p.m. The competition will be in the Bandstand in Thomas Park. Five finalists will advance to the finals on Sunday. See the rules on the website.

Look A Like Contests, noon to 4 p.m., Allegius parking lot, Third Street and Broadway. Contests include Crazy Hat, Dorothy, Glinda, Munckin, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

Celebrity Autograph Sessions, 1 to 4 p.m., Hoham House, 135 S. Calumet. Admission is $3. Tickets are on sale one-half hour prior to each session, with 50 tickets available for each.

Ozmopolitan Teen Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., Moose Lodge, 602 Broadway. Admission is $3, for ages 12 to 18. The local band, “The Getbacks,” will perform.

Oz Collector’s Exchange and Auction, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesterton High School. Admission is $4. Exhibitors will sell and trade Oz collectibles, with celebrities available for autographs.

Sunday

Brunch wth the Munchkins (Brunchkin), 9 to 11:30 a.m., Chesterton High School. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Picture Yorself in Oz, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 101 Broadway. Have a photo taken with Tim Wolak’s lifelike re-creations of Oz characters.

Contests, 2:15 to 3 p.m., Thomas Park Bandstand. Contests include a Toto Look-A-Like, Dorothy Calling, Wicked Witch Cackling.

Oz Idol Finals, 3 p.m. Thomas Park Bandstand. The five finalists will sing for prizes.

Grand Finale, 4 p.m. Thomas Park Bandstand.

Hunt for Oz collector cards with these clues

One of the events at this weekend’s Wizard of Oz Festival is a hunt for collector cards promoting the upcoming animated movie, “Dorothy of Oz,” expected to be released in 2012.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, cards will be in various local businesses. Card collectors should figure out the clue then stop by that business and collect their card. There will be a limited supply of cards. The businesses will continue to give out cards all weekend or until they are gone.

The clues are as follows:

1. The Lion loves being here because it always smells so good.

2. The Scarecrow feels right at home among the plants and garden tools.

3. Although the Tinman can’t eat, he is very happy to welcome one of Chesterton's new restaurants.

4. While hanging around here, the China Princess is thinking of updating her wardrobe.

5. Dorothy has discovered fine dining while hanging out here. This isn’t Auntie Em’s cooking.

6. Marshal Mallow hopes he isn't mistaken for a marshmallow while hanging out here.

7. The Jester is liking his hiding place. The food is good and he has heard it used to be an ice cream shop.

8. Wiser loves the biscuits and gravy and all the other breakfast and lunch items at his hiding place.

9. While being here, Toto is looking for a special outfit for Dorothy and loves hearing stories about the owner’s dog.

Those who win a look-a-like contest or one of the other contests during the festival can also win a complete set of the cards.

As indicated by the clues, the “Dorothy of Oz” movie includes new characters. The plot begins as Dorothy returns to Kansas to find it devastated by the tornado that originally carried her to Oz. As she begins to react to the destruction of her own home and community, she is transported back to Oz by a new means, where her three friends, the Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man, have disappeared. She ventures to new, unseen corners of Oz and meets a charming man made of marshmallows who can’t quite think for himself, a tiny china doll princess whose bossiness is a cover for her fragility, and an elderly tugboat who tries hard to fit in with the youth.

Dorothy must help this group band together against the Jester, a wicked new villain who believes that all of Oz should be under his control. On her new journey, Dorothy learns the true value of teamwork in times of need, a message she’s then able to take back to Kansas, to help get her own people back on their feet.