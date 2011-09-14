Chesterton Police tell Oz Festival street closures and parade parking restrictions

The Chesterton Police Department is announcing that, beginning promptly at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, the Downtown will be closed to all motor vehicles—to vehicles of any type—and barricades installed, in advance of the Wizard of Oz Festival.

Streets affected by the parking ban:

•Broadway from South Calumet Road to Fourth Street.

•South Calumet Road from the Norfolk Southern grade-crossing to West Indiana Ave.

•Second and Third streets from Broadway to West Indiana Ave.

Vehicles found in the barricaded area after 7 p.m. will be removed by tow truck at the owner’s expense, so “please make sure the area is clear,” the CPD said in a statement released on Monday.

“If you are a Downtown business owner, make sure your patrons are notified of this restriction,” the CPD said advised. “If you are an apartment resident of the Downtown area, make sure to have alternative parking arrangements during the festival period.”

“Should you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact Lt. David Lohse, Capt. George Nelson, or Chief David Cincoski at the Chesterton Police Department,” the CPD said. “Your cooperation is appreciated.”

Oz Parade Parking Bans

Meanwhile, the Police Commission has approved the parking ban for the Oz Parade, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The ban begins at 6 a.m. and will be lifted at 12 p.m., or whenever the parade has completed its route through the Downtown.

The areas affected:

•Fifth Street from West Porter Ave. to West Morgan Ave.

•Fourth Street from Broadway to West Indiana Ave.

•South Calumet Road from West Indiana Ave. to West Porter Ave.

•Broadway from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.

“This is needed to facilitate the large volume of pedestrians and foot traffic prior to and immediately following the parade,” Cincoski said. “As soon as the parade is over the parking restrictions will be lifted and regular parking resume.”

The Police Commission also gave Cincoski authority to implement any other parking ban at his discretion, should an unexpected need arise.