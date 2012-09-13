Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival set to begin

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Food and vendor booths open – Calumet and Broadway
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Silent Auction tent open for bidding – 220 Broadway,
(Chamber parking lot) Featuring Oz and non-Oz items
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Souvenir tent open featuring Official Oz Souveniers –
220 Broadway (Chamber parking lot)
10 a.m. – Horse of a Different Color Parade kicks off from Chesterton
Middle School and travels down Eighth Street to Broadway to 4th to Indiana
to Calumet to Porter and back to the middle school.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kidzone is open with entertainment – Thomas Centennial
Park
12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Crazy Hat” and “Look-alike” Contests – Gazebo at park
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrity Autograph Sessions – 220 Broadway (Chamber
parking lot)
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dorothy’s Birthday Party – at the Moose Lodge, 602
Broadway – Tickets must be purchased in advance - $6 each – more info on
its event page
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oz Exchange/ Auction – Chesterton Middle School - Tickets
are $4 and purchased at the door – more info on its event page