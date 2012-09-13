Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival set to begin

Back to Front Page Chesterton is preparing for the annual Wizard of Oz Festival to kickoff Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday. The festival is sponsored by the Duneland Business Initiative Group. The schedule for this year follow: FRIDAY, SEPT. 14 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrity Autograph Sessions: Margaret Pellegrini – Chell’s Boutique – 211 Broadway; Caren Marsh-Doll – Riley’s Rail House; Mary Ellen St Aubin – Ch a.m.ber of Commerce - 220 Broadway; Myrna Swensen – Chamber of Commerce - 220 Broadway; Roger & Charlene Baum – Thomas Centennial Park (near the gazebo); John Fricke – Thomas Centennial Park (near the gazebo); Rick Ewigleben – Thomas Centennial Park (near the gazebo) 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Party in the Park: Come visit Thomas Centennial Park – visit with the above mentioned celebrities, buy souvenirs, visit with the characters, food will be available for purchase. 4:15 p.m. – Opening Ceremony: Official opening of the festival – Thomas Centennial Park Bandstand SATURDAY, SEPT. 15 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Food and vendor booths open – Calumet and Broadway 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Silent Auction tent open for bidding – 220 Broadway, (Chamber parking lot) Featuring Oz and non-Oz items 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Souvenir tent open featuring Official Oz Souveniers – 220 Broadway (Chamber parking lot) 10 a.m. – Horse of a Different Color Parade kicks off from Chesterton Middle School and travels down Eighth Street to Broadway to 4th to Indiana to Calumet to Porter and back to the middle school. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kidzone is open with entertainment – Thomas Centennial Park 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Crazy Hat” and “Look-alike” Contests – Gazebo at park 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrity Autograph Sessions – 220 Broadway (Chamber parking lot) 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dorothy’s Birthday Party – at the Moose Lodge, 602 Broadway – Tickets must be purchased in advance - $6 each – more info on its event page 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oz Exchange/ Auction – Chesterton Middle School - Tickets are $4 and purchased at the door – more info on its event page Sunday, Sept. 16 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Food and vendor booths open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Souvenir tent open featuring Official Oz Souveniers – 220 Broadway, (Chamber parking lot) 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Silent Auction tent open for bidding – 220 Broadway, (Chamber parking lot) Featuring Oz and non-Oz items. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Winners pick up items at silent auction tent 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kidzone is open with entertainment – Thomas Centennial Park 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch with Dorothy & Friends – Moose Lodge, 602 Broadway - must purchase tickets in advance - $10 each – more info available on its event page. Noon – 3 p.m. Celebrity Autograph sessions – 220 Broadway, (Chamber parking lot) 3:30 p.m. – Grande Finale – come join in as the winning witch is crowned, close out the festival for another year and say good bye for now! ——— For information on Oz Fest, visit www.ozfestivalchesterton.com Posted 9/13/2012 Custom Search Custom Search