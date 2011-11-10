900 pay respects to Spc James Butz

Spc. James A. Butz, U.S. Army, was laid to rest after deadline today with military honors at Chesterton Cemetery.

Spc. Butz, a Porter resident and a combat medic with the 82nd Airborne Division, died on Sept. 28 in Afghanistan of wounds received in the blast of an improvised explosive device. He died a hero, while rushing to the aid of two Marines injured in a previous blast. All three men perished.

On Monday, some 900 Dunelanders bid Spc. Butz farewell as the family received friends at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Throughout the wake—from 1 to 8:30 p.m.—an honor guard of Porter and Chesterton police officers and firefighters maintained a vigil at the casket in quarter-hour shifts.

Today, Jim Love of White-Love Funeral Home expressed his gratitude to those police officers and firefighters and told the Chesterton Tribune that Duneland’s emergency responders have provided invaluable logistical support at a difficult time and have done so with great dignity and tact.

Love also thanked the riders of the Patriot Guard for escorting Spc. Butz to White-Love after the wake and then back to Bethlehem Lutheran Church this morning.

Funeral services were scheduled for 11 a.m.

At Monday night’s meeting of the Chesterton Town Council, members expressed their condolences to the Butz family, father and mother John Jr. and MaryJane, brothers Will and John, and noted that the Duneland community feels their loss.

Member Jim Ton, R-1st, speaking of Saturday’s procession through Porter and Chesterton, thanked this “caring community” for “coming together and honoring” Spc. Butz.

“We do what’s right for our own,” added Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th.

“What we saw on Saturday was amazing,” said Member Nick Walding, R-3rd. “I want to thank the Butz family for their sacrifice and for Spc. Butz’s sacrifice. He put himself in harm’s way to protect our freedom.”

Police Chief Dave Cincoski, for his part, made a point of thanking all of the police and fire departments from neighboring jurisdictions for the “assistance, vehicles, and manpower” tasked to Saturday’s procession, Monday’s wake, and today’s funeral service. “We would not have been able to do it without their involvement,” Cincoski said.

Saturday’s procession, Cincoski noted in particular, was 2.5 miles long and a “very powerful demonstration of public support. The family was very grateful.”