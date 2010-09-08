Housing Opportunities reapplies for grant to buy homeless shelter

Several Porter County social service agencies are working to find
alternative housing for homeless families, as one of the county’s shelters
undergoes a transition in ownership.
Earlier this summer, Christian Community Action, the owners of the Spring
Valley Homeless Shelter, accepted an offer from another non-profit, Housing
Opportunities, Inc., to purchase the 28-unit facility located on Calumet
Avenue in Valparaiso.
HO’s offer, however, was contingent upon it being awarded a grant from the
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. That grant was
rejected, but HO has re-applied and is pursuing other grant opportunities as
well, said Kevin Feldman, HO’s Resource Development Director.
In the meantime, HO, CCA and Porter-Starke Services are working together to
place the homeless families at the shelter. Feldman said the agencies
managed to find alternative housing for most of the residents, though a few
families continue to be there.
Feldman noted that there is currently no funding in place for maintenance of
the facility, and that HO and Porter Starke are currently tapping their own
operating funds to manage the shelter during the transition.
He emphasized that until the fate of the shelter becomes more certain, the
agencies are committed to finding new and improved housing for the
residents.
“Nobody in this process is being made homeless or will be homeless,” he
said.
The Spring Valley shelter consists of 28 units for the homeless. HO’s plans
called for converting 16 of those units into rentals for low-income
families, including those at the shelter. Those with little or no income
could qualify for the homeless units.
HO, which has long had a relationship with Spring Valley, stepped in and
offered to buy the shelter after it became known that CCA could no longer
continue to operate the facility. HO has reapplied for the grant and is
pursuing other funding possibilities as well to proceed with its plans,
Feldman said.
In the meantime, an informational breakfast, as announced earlier this
summer, will be held Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Strongbow Inn in Valparaiso. The
breakfast is expected to include an update on the homeless shelter’s
transition.