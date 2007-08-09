7th annual Chamber Party in the Park set for Saturday

The Chesterton / Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 7th annual Party in the Park event this Saturday, August 18, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in Thomas Centennial Park, downtown Chesterton.

A Duneland community tradition, this summer celebration serves as the kick-off event for the 2012-2013 school year.

Party in the Park will feature a community potluck, in which ticket holders can sample special dishes prepared by more than a dozen different Duneland area restaurants.

Live demonstrations will be provided by Duneland Ballroom and James O’Connor Martial Arts & Fitness, and DJ will host the evening’s music and dancing.

Bounce houses and a ticket twisting booth will be hosted by Road to Life Church, and additional children’s games and activities will be provided by local non-profit and Chamber member organizations. Cornhole games, a bubble tent, Frisbee golf, face painting, nature-education booths, and free giveaways are planned to provide plenty of fun for the entire family.

“Last year, over 800 Duneland area residents attended Party in the Park,” said Heather Ennis, the Chamber’s Executive Director. “It was an incredible community celebration. We’ve planned even more activities this year, and have twice as many restaurants participating in the community pot luck. We’re so excited about this year’s celebration!”

Admission is only $5.00 per person, and children age 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased during the event on August 18, or during pre-sale at the Chamber office, located at 220 Broadway in Chesterton.

For more information, please contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513, info@chestertonchamber.org