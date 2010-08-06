Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival returns in September

Organizers of the Wizard of Oz Fest have announced that Sept. 17, 18 and 19 will be the dates of this year’s festival.

The Duneland Business Initiative Group, the sponsoring organization of the festival, and its volunteers have begun planning for this year’s event. As with previous years, there will be autograph sessions, a parade, food, vendors, contests, and entertainment. The festival web site is ozfestivalchesterton.com

New this year will be the first annual Wizard of Oz golf outing at the Brassie Golf Court on August 28 and a special Oz event at Coffee Creek park on August 29. Details will be announced later.

