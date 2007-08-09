United Way to split $1.1 million between 36 of 49 applicants

United Way of Porter County has approved the distribution of $1.1 million to
36 local health and human services programs.
The funding is
the result of the United Way’s Community Investment Funding review process,
which involved community focus groups and a comprehensive community needs
assessment conducted in partnership with the Porter County Community
Foundation. As part of that process, the United Way’s Board of Directors
identified three specific areas: Education, financial stability/emergency
assistance, and health care.
The board
determined that United Way funding would be targeted at specific programs
that help people affected by at least one of the priority community impact
areas. “Our donors want to know that their contributions are making a real
difference in the community,” said Board Chair Kenneth Turner. “We are
accountable to our donors and want to make sure that we fund programs that
show measurable results and have the greatest impact in improving lives.”
A total of 49
proposals were received, of which 36 were selected for funding. They are as
follows:
Alice’s House,
American Red Cross Porter County Chapter, Boy Scouts Calumet Council, Boy
Scouts LaSalle Council, Boys and Girls Clubs of Porter County, The Caring
Place, Catholic Charities, Duneland YMCA, Gabriel’s Horn, the Girl Scouts of
Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, Healthlinc and Porter Starke Services,
Housing Opportunities, Hilltop Neighborhood House, Mental Health America of
Porter County, Moraine House, Northshore Health Centers, Northwest Indiana
Community Action Agency/211, Opportunity Enterprises, Parents as Teachers
Porter County, Portage Township YMCA, Porter County Aging and Community
Services, Porter County Education Services, Porter County Family Counseling,
St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center, The Salvation Army, Valparaiso Family
YMCA, Visiting Nurse Association, and Porter County Family and Youth
Services Bureau.
The United Way
was recently awarded a federal grant for $389,123 for 40 AmeriCorps members,
who will serve in area nonprofits and schools. The United Way also received
a grant for $56,000 for interim sponsorship of the Retired Senior and
Volunteer Program in Lake, LaPorte and Starke Counties. The United Way
Regional Volunteer Center has also been named administrator of the volunteer
component of the Hardest Hit Fund for Region 1. Through these kinds of
programs, the United Way of Porter County has been able to bring to Porter
County an additional $582,960 in grant funds in the past year.