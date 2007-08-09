United Way to split $1.1 million between 36 of 49 applicants

United Way of Porter County has approved the distribution of $1.1 million to 36 local health and human services programs.

The funding is the result of the United Way’s Community Investment Funding review process, which involved community focus groups and a comprehensive community needs assessment conducted in partnership with the Porter County Community Foundation. As part of that process, the United Way’s Board of Directors identified three specific areas: Education, financial stability/emergency assistance, and health care.

The board determined that United Way funding would be targeted at specific programs that help people affected by at least one of the priority community impact areas. “Our donors want to know that their contributions are making a real difference in the community,” said Board Chair Kenneth Turner. “We are accountable to our donors and want to make sure that we fund programs that show measurable results and have the greatest impact in improving lives.”

A total of 49 proposals were received, of which 36 were selected for funding. They are as follows:

Alice’s House, American Red Cross Porter County Chapter, Boy Scouts Calumet Council, Boy Scouts LaSalle Council, Boys and Girls Clubs of Porter County, The Caring Place, Catholic Charities, Duneland YMCA, Gabriel’s Horn, the Girl Scouts of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, Healthlinc and Porter Starke Services, Housing Opportunities, Hilltop Neighborhood House, Mental Health America of Porter County, Moraine House, Northshore Health Centers, Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency/211, Opportunity Enterprises, Parents as Teachers Porter County, Portage Township YMCA, Porter County Aging and Community Services, Porter County Education Services, Porter County Family Counseling, St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center, The Salvation Army, Valparaiso Family YMCA, Visiting Nurse Association, and Porter County Family and Youth Services Bureau.

The United Way was recently awarded a federal grant for $389,123 for 40 AmeriCorps members, who will serve in area nonprofits and schools. The United Way also received a grant for $56,000 for interim sponsorship of the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program in Lake, LaPorte and Starke Counties. The United Way Regional Volunteer Center has also been named administrator of the volunteer component of the Hardest Hit Fund for Region 1. Through these kinds of programs, the United Way of Porter County has been able to bring to Porter County an additional $582,960 in grant funds in the past year.