5K Run with the Big Dogs kicks off Bark in the Park

The 5k Run With the Big Dogs will kick off the Bark in the Park event, Saturday, July 16. Start your day E-A-R-L-Y with the third annual 5k Run With the Big Dogs and 1 mile Stroll.

Owners are encouraged to run or walk with their dogs for even more fun! Registration is from 6-6:45 a.m. and the race begins at 7a.m.

The race will start and end in the Duneland Resale parking lot at 8th and Broadway. Dogs must be on a leash (6 ft. max) at all times, and must have current rabies inoculations.

The cost for the 5k is $20, and $10 for the 1 mile walk; 1 mile walk family rate $25. The family rate includes parents with children under 12 years of age, and includes two T-shirts. Race day registrations are not guaranteed a T-shirt.

For more information, contact Race Director, Paul Stofko, at (219) 873-6296, or Stofko121@yahoo.com

The registration form may be downloaded at www.DuneBig.com - follow the links.

After the race, come enjoy the rest of the day at Bark in the Park in Thomas Park in downtown Chesterton.

Bark in the Park runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and features rescue organizations, shelters, pet services, obedience demos, games and activities for pets and owners, and most fun of all - contests with great prizes for canines and humans!

New this year - Bounce N Around will be on hand with bounce houses for the kids.

　

Posted 7/12/2011

 

 

 

