54th annual Chesterton Art Fair this weekend

The 54th Annual Chesterton Art Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5 at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Ind.

The hours of the Art Fair are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with an admission charge of $5. Children under 12 are admitted free and parking is free.

This year, Stephanie Carnell, a printmaker from Porter will be participating in the Art Fair. As an art major in college, she took her first printmaking class and found that she enjoyed experimenting with the various techniques and seeing the often surprising results.

“Printmaking is not as well-known as drawing, painting and some other art forms. When I exhibit my art I like to explain how it is done, so it can be better appreciated. I make intaglio prints such as etchings and collagraphs using an etching press that I have had for decades.” At this year’s Chesterton Art Fair, Carnell will be adding a new series of monotypes to her body of work.

In addition to Carnell , other local artists include weaver Chris Acton of Chesterton, jewelry artist Melinda Massette from Porter and Mary Ann Pals, a painter from Chesterton.

These artists, along with 90 others from eight states will be exhibiting in this juried, well-known and respected art fair. The best of everything- paintings, drawings, photography, handmade jewelry, sculpture, weaving, glass, and pottery can be found at this year’s fair.

Members of the South Shore Youth Orchestra will perform both days of the Art Fair.

Volunteers from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Augsburg Lutheran Church will be in charge of the food and beverage booths.

A children’s activity booth will allow kids the opportunity to create their own painting project.

Proceeds from the Chesterton Art Fair go to the Art Education Fund at the Chesterton Art Center. Over 1,000 children participate in art classes each year, creating projects in a wide variety of mediums.

Volunteers for the fair are always needed and appreciated. If you are free that weekend, enjoy people and beautiful art, please call the Art Center at 219-926-4711.

The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., in Chesterton. Visit the website at www.chestertonart.com