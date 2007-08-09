54th annual Chesterton Art Fair this weekend

The 54th Annual Chesterton Art Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, August
4 and 5 at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Ind.
The hours of the Art Fair are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with an admission
charge of $5. Children under 12 are admitted free and parking is free.
This year, Stephanie Carnell, a printmaker from Porter will be participating
in the Art Fair. As an art major in college, she took her first printmaking
class and found that she enjoyed experimenting with the various techniques
and seeing the often surprising results.
“Printmaking is not as well-known as drawing, painting and some other art
forms. When I exhibit my art I like to explain how it is done, so it can be
better appreciated. I make intaglio prints such as etchings and collagraphs
using an etching press that I have had for decades.” At this year’s
Chesterton Art Fair, Carnell will be adding a new series of monotypes to her
body of work.
In addition to Carnell , other local artists include weaver Chris Acton of
Chesterton, jewelry artist Melinda Massette from Porter and Mary Ann Pals, a
painter from Chesterton.
These artists, along with 90 others from eight states will be exhibiting in
this juried, well-known and respected art fair. The best of everything-
paintings, drawings, photography, handmade jewelry, sculpture, weaving,
glass, and pottery can be found at this year’s fair.
Members of the South Shore Youth Orchestra will perform both days of the Art
Fair.
Volunteers from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Augsburg Lutheran Church
will be in charge of the food and beverage booths.
A children’s activity booth will allow kids the opportunity to create their
own painting project.
Proceeds from the Chesterton Art Fair go to the Art Education Fund at the
Chesterton Art Center. Over 1,000 children participate in art classes each
year, creating projects in a wide variety of mediums.
Volunteers for the fair are always needed and appreciated. If you are free
that weekend, enjoy people and beautiful art, please call the Art Center at
219-926-4711.
The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., in Chesterton. Visit
the website at www.chestertonart.com