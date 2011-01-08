53rd Chesterton Art Fair is Saturday and Sunday

The 53rd annual Chesterton Art Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7 at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Ind.

The hours of the fair are 10 am - 5 pm each day. Admission charge is $5 for adults, and children are admitted free. Parking is also free.

Over 80 fine artists from 10 states all across the country will be exhibiting in this well-known, juried and respected art fair. The best of everything- paintings, drawings, photography, handmade jewelry, sculpture, weaving, glass, and pottery can be found at this fair.

New to the fair this year is the “I Can Do That” booth, where adults can try their hand at various art forms such as watercolor painting and clay. There is no charge to pick up a paintbrush, roll some clay in your hands, and try other forms of art under the guidance of art instructors from the Chesterton Art Center.

“People have often commented that they would like to try certain art forms, but felt they ‘couldn’t do it’”, says Chesterton Art Center Director Judy Gregurich. “So, we thought this year we would let people be spontaneous and try art on the spot without formally committing to a class.”

As always, there is art for sale to suit every budget, and a one-of-a-kind piece of art is a great gift idea. As you stroll down the aisles, chat with the artists, sit in on a demonstration and enjoy music and something to eat or drink from one of the many food vendors. Children will enjoy a visit to the children’s booth where they can create their own piece of art to take home with them.

There are many new artists participating in the fair this year. One of those is George Hermelink of New Buffalo, Michigan. Hermelink is an oil painter, and one of his recent works, “Evening Pasture” took the Best of Show prize at the Chesterton Woman’s Club Art Show in June.

Another new artist is Chris Acton, a weaver of Chesterton. In 2005, Chris took her first weaving class and found her footing as an artist. In 2008, she left the corporate world to pursue her art full time, founding Acton Creative, LLC. Her work has been featured in Fiber Arts Magazine and in galleries across the US. Acton participated in the Duneland Weaver’s Guild Show held at the Chesterton Art Center in March, not only as an artist but as a model during their ever popular style show.

Visit the booth of another new artist, Barb Mason of Flossmoor, Ill. Mason, under the name of Bobbi Kahn Design, is a jewelry artist. “I design funky, chunky jewelry with beads sourced from all over the world. I combine color, texture and size to create my work and finish each with clasps that start conversations,” says Mason.

Artist Anta Johnson of LaPorte is no stranger to Chesterton. She often exhibits her works in acrylic, oil, and mixed media at Chesterton’s seasonal European Market. This is her first time participating in the Chesterton Art Fair.

Proceeds from the Art Fair provide an operating budget as well as programming support for classes, exhibits, and presentations offered at the Chesterton Art Center throughout the year.

Volunteers for the fair are always needed and appreciated. If you have a few hours to spare that weekend and enjoy people, being outdoors, and being surrounded by beautiful art, please call the Art Center at 219-926-4711.

The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton.

Visit the website at www.chestertonart.com