Porter County Community Foundation tells local grants

The Porter County Community Foundation recently awarded $86,000 in grants to 12 local nonprofit organizations. The first round recipients of 2012 Community Fund Grants are: College Mentors for Kids, Community Theatre Guild, Frontline Foundations, Hilltop Neighborhood House, Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center, Moraine House, Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities, Parents as Teachers of Porter County, Porter County Heritage Corporation, Porter County PACT, Porter-Starke Services and United Way of Porter County.

“Our community is fortunate to have so many generous people who donate to the Porter County Community Foundation as a way to support a variety of charities,” said Barb Young, Porter County Community Foundation President. “Collectively, their gifts help make an impact on the lives of so many individuals in our community.”

Last year, the Foundation was able to provide more than $1.9 million in scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations. “The impact of the Foundation’s work is measured in more than dollars,” noted Young. “It’s really all about the changes we see in the lives of our neighbors.”

The Porter County Community Foundation leads, unites and supports giving to make a difference in Porter County today, tomorrow and forever. To make a donation or to learn more, contact the Foundation at (219) 465-0294 or visit online at www.portercountyfoundation.org