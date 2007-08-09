Porter County Community Foundation tells local grants

The Porter County Community Foundation recently awarded $86,000 in grants to
12 local nonprofit organizations. The first round recipients of 2012
Community Fund Grants are: College Mentors for Kids, Community Theatre
Guild, Frontline Foundations, Hilltop Neighborhood House, Indiana Dunes
Environmental Learning Center, Moraine House, Neighbors’ Educational
Opportunities, Parents as Teachers of Porter County, Porter County Heritage
Corporation, Porter County PACT, Porter-Starke Services and United Way of
Porter County.
“Our community is fortunate to have so many generous people who donate to
the Porter County Community Foundation as a way to support a variety of
charities,” said Barb Young, Porter County Community Foundation President.
“Collectively, their gifts help make an impact on the lives of so many
individuals in our community.”
Last year, the Foundation was able to provide more than $1.9 million in
scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations. “The impact of the
Foundation’s work is measured in more than dollars,” noted Young. “It’s
really all about the changes we see in the lives of our neighbors.”
The Porter County Community Foundation leads, unites and supports giving to
make a difference in Porter County today, tomorrow and forever. To make a
donation or to learn more, contact the Foundation at (219) 465-0294 or visit
online at
www.portercountyfoundation.org