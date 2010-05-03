Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival planning now underway; volunteers needed

The Duneland Business Initiative Group has begun planning this year’s 29th annual Wizard of Oz Festival, which will once again be held in and around Thomas Centennial Park on Sept. 17-19.

DBIG is seeking people to assist with the festival. “The areas of opportunity to get involved are endless,” said DBIG President and festival executive director Machelle Blount. “Last year, we had a few people doing a lot of work. Our hope this year is to have a well rounded group to handle individual tasks, which will make it easy on each committee.”

Committees include planning the parade, contests, Brunch with the Munchkins, Oz of Cakes, Oz Exchange, Kidzone, Friday gala, Oz Idol, souvenir tent, welcome stations, and vendor booths as well as coordinating sponsorships, entertainment, parking, trash, and phone coverage.

DBIG also hopes to get the schools involved this year. Robert Baum, the great-grandson of Oz author L. Frank Baum, and his wife Clare, have offered to meet with the schools for read-a-thons and learning sessions the week of the festival. Both Robert and Clare are teachers and the learning sessions give them the chance to incorporate Oz with teaching. Other ideas for the schools include window decorating, backdrop paintings, production of Oz skits, and marching bands in the parade.

DBIG is also seeking local non-profits to run game booths at the festival’s Kidzone to gain money for their organizations. Last year’s Kidzone included young blues guitarist Chris Pabon and the teen rock band State Park. Other performers included puppeteers, clowns, acrobats, gymnasts, karate, and Oz Kids from the Performing Arts Center in Chicago.

“Being a part of the planning is hard work, but we had a lot of fun too. There were so many friendships created during last year’s festival. It is also about the joy of being a part of something that our area really embraces. Oz is good for our economy, our businesses, and our community,” Blount said.

The Oz Committee will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. March 10 at Westchester Public Library’s Thomas branch, 200 West Indiana. For more information, call 926-6283 or email info@nwihb.com