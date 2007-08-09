Reminder: Return Census forms by Thursday

State Senator Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, is encouraging residents to complete and return their U.S. Census forms.

By law, everyone in the United States must be counted every 10 years. “I encourage every household in Indiana to participate in the census,” Tallian said. “It’s important for every Hoosier to be counted and for our communities to be represented accurately.”

Census data is used to reapportion congressional seats to states and directly affects how more than $400 billion per year in federal funding is distributed to state and local governments to help in community-building projects, like schools, hospitals, senior centers, emergency services and public works projects.

The census data also helps forecast economic and population trends, plan rural and urban land development, locate areas eligible for federal housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, and help local communities attract new businesses.

The 2010 Census is the 23rd time the country has undertaken the count, which dates back to 1790. This year’s form is one of the shortest census questionnaires in history and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, responding by mail is the easiest way to complete the census. It also saves taxpayer money when door-to-door surveys are not necessary. The cost is 42 cents for postage when a census form is returned by mail, compared to $57 when a census taker is sent in person, according to a Tallian press release.

By law, the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share respondents’ answers with anyone, including other federal agencies and law enforcement entities.

Census forms do not ask for Social Security numbers, bank accounts or other personal information. Inappropriate requests for this information should be reported to the Census Bureau at 1-800-865-6384.

For more information on the 2010 Census, visit www.2010.census.gov