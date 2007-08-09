2011 Hometown Holiday Celebration to begin November 25

The Chesterton / Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2011 Hometown
Holiday Celebration from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides
through historic downtown Chesterton. Rides begin by the flagpole along
Broadway in the Chamber parking lot. This is a very popular event, so be
sure to line up early.
From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Kiwanis will be selling hot chocolate and conducting a
toy drive next to the carriage ride line-up. Toys will be donated to the
Salvation Army for the Christmas holiday.
The Twilight Christmas Parade steps off from Chesterton Middle School at
5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 25th.
The Parade, which will feature more than 30 entries, including the
Chesterton High School pep band and an appearance by Santa Claus, will march
east on Broadway, south on Calumet and west on Porter Ave. to the Brown
Mansion.
“Parade Presents,” special coupons to local Chamber member businesses, will
be gifted to many watching the Parade.
Special Note: Parents should take special care to make sure their children
remain a safe distance from parade floats. Drivers of floats, fire trucks
and other vehicles do not have perfect visibility of spaces next to and
between parade entries.
After the Twilight Christmas Parade, children can visit Santa in the Santa
House in Thomas Centennial Park from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Each child will be gifted
with a coloring book and crayons, donated by Chamber member Applebee’s.
Santa also will be in the Park every Saturday leading up to Christmas from
10 a.m.-Noon, and again from 1 p.m.-3 p.m..
Chesterton’s Mistletoe Market will be held at Westchester Intermediate
School, 1050 South Fifth St., on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
This holiday shopping event will offer fresh food vendors, fresh Christmas
trees and greens, live Christmas music, photos with Santa for children, and
an extraordinary selection of products from local artists and merchants.
All visitors to the Mistletoe Market will be gifted with special coupons to
Chamber member businesses, as well as the opportunity to win products, gift
baskets and gift certificates donated by Chamber organizations.
For information,
please visit
www.chestertonseuropeanmarket.com
www.chestertonchamber.org
or call
the Chamber office at 926-5513.