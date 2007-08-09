2011 Hometown Holiday Celebration to begin November 25

The Chesterton / Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2011 Hometown Holiday Celebration from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides through historic downtown Chesterton. Rides begin by the flagpole along Broadway in the Chamber parking lot. This is a very popular event, so be sure to line up early.

From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Kiwanis will be selling hot chocolate and conducting a toy drive next to the carriage ride line-up. Toys will be donated to the Salvation Army for the Christmas holiday.

The Twilight Christmas Parade steps off from Chesterton Middle School at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 25th.

The Parade, which will feature more than 30 entries, including the Chesterton High School pep band and an appearance by Santa Claus, will march east on Broadway, south on Calumet and west on Porter Ave. to the Brown Mansion.

“Parade Presents,” special coupons to local Chamber member businesses, will be gifted to many watching the Parade.

Special Note: Parents should take special care to make sure their children remain a safe distance from parade floats. Drivers of floats, fire trucks and other vehicles do not have perfect visibility of spaces next to and between parade entries.

After the Twilight Christmas Parade, children can visit Santa in the Santa House in Thomas Centennial Park from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Each child will be gifted with a coloring book and crayons, donated by Chamber member Applebee’s.

Santa also will be in the Park every Saturday leading up to Christmas from 10 a.m.-Noon, and again from 1 p.m.-3 p.m..

Chesterton’s Mistletoe Market will be held at Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 South Fifth St., on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This holiday shopping event will offer fresh food vendors, fresh Christmas trees and greens, live Christmas music, photos with Santa for children, and an extraordinary selection of products from local artists and merchants.

All visitors to the Mistletoe Market will be gifted with special coupons to Chamber member businesses, as well as the opportunity to win products, gift baskets and gift certificates donated by Chamber organizations.

For information, please visit www.chestertonseuropeanmarket.com

www.chestertonchamber.org

or call the Chamber office at 926-5513.