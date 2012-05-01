Memorial to 6787 workers who died in mill completed

A memorial monument honoring members of United Steelworkers Local 6787 who have perished at the Burns Harbor mill has been completed and installed.

It faces the entrance to the union hall—so “that all who enter or exit will remember the sacrifice of the individuals whose names are etched in black granite”—and members are encouraged to visit “and reflect on the 30 individual lives that were tragically cut short,” Local 6787 said in a statement released last month.

“The granite that was used is from the same quarry that produced the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.,” Local 6787 noted. “The monument rests on a reinforced concrete base that extends nearly five feet below ground. . .”

Local 6787 will hold a dedication ceremony this spring.