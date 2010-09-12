Chesterton Tribune honored for tornado coverage

The Chesterton Tribune has been honored by the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation (HSPAF) in its 2010 Better Newspaper Contest.

On Saturday, at its annual award ceremony, HSPAF presented the Tribune with First Place in the Best News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure category for “Tornado? Storm rips Chesterton,” a single-day collection of pieces published in the Aug. 20, 2009, edition, on the morning after last year’s twister buzzsawed through town.

Tribune reporters Vicki Urbanik, Margaret Willis, Alexandra Newman, and Kevin Nevers all contributed stories and photographs.