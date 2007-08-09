Porter County Parks announce extensive schedule of winter programs

From getting in shape to learning about reducing clutter, the Porter County Parks Department has plenty of winter programming.

The upcoming events including the following:

Camp FUNset Winter Camp will feature arts and crafts, winter hiking, habitat hunts, and sledding, weather permitting, on Sunset Hill. Campers should bring their own sleds. The camp will take place Jan. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The cost is $25 per child for both days, and the camp is open to children ages 6 to 12. Contact Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org to register.

An open art studio takes place on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. The fee is $10 per class if the surface is provided by the instructor, or $5 for those who provide their own surface. For more information, contact Shirley Massey at 219-465-3586 or smassey@porterco.org

Winter Wonderland will take place at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Jan. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. To register, visit the Parents as Teachers of Porter County website at patpc.org

A one-hour yoga class focusing on overall body strength will be held at Sunset Hill Farm from 5 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. The cost is $5 for a drop-in, or $30 for the entire eight-week session. Strength Yoga blends an Iyengar practice with concentrated core work added to align the body improving overall health. All levels are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or sgrassmeyer@porterco.org

The Couch to Foot Pursuit, a progressive running program, will give participants the tools to challenge their fitness and increase their running education, while preparing for a 5K race on March 3. The cost for this program is $50. The fee includes the race registration, a detailed weekly training schedule, guidance and advice from an ACE-certified Group Fitness Instructor, and weekly email check-ins with focus and workout tips. The Couch to Foot Pursuit will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, from Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or sgrassmeyer@porterco.org

A 45-minute weightlifting class will combine traditional exercise moves with inventive strategies. This free class will improve strength, fitness and balance. Indoor Weights will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. every Saturday from Jan. 14 to Feb. 25. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or sgrassmeyer@porterco.org

Looking for a challenging outdoor winter activity? Snowshoeing is a great way to get in shape. Burn 45 percent more calories than running, increase one’s metabolic rate and enjoy the benefits of low-impact aerobic exercise. The class costs $5 per session and will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. every Saturday weather permitting from Jan. 14 through the winter. Adult snowshoes are provided. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or sgrassmeyer@porterco.org

Group fun runs are led by experienced trail runners. Runs take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round at Sunset Hill Farm from 8 to 9 a.m. and on Mondays from April 16 through Sept. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Club FUNset, for kids ages 6 to 12, will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month from February to May at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Activities will include arts and crafts, hikes, songs, and outdoor adventures. The cost $2 per child. To RSVP, contact Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org

Meet Farmer Ryan to see what’s new with the animals that make their home at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Meet the goats and chickens and even lend a hand in taking care of them. This free program is for kids ages 6 to 12 and will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month from February to May after Club FUNset.

A one-hour program for preschoolers, The Day It Rained Hearts, includes a story, craft, and activity at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. The program costs $5 per family and will take place on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Parents as Teachers of Porter County website at patpc.org.

For those who can’t get organized because they are afraid of getting rid of the wrong thing, Purdue Extension Educator Annetta Jones will address ways to overcome those fears during a free program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. For more information or to RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office at 219-465-3555.

Jones will also provide helpful tips on how to organize paperwork during tax time and other crucial times on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. For more information or to RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office at 219-465-3555.