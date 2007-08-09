Porter County Parks announce extensive schedule of winter programs

From getting in shape to learning about reducing clutter, the Porter County
Parks Department has plenty of winter programming.
The upcoming events including the following:
Camp FUNset Winter Camp will feature arts and crafts, winter hiking, habitat
hunts, and sledding, weather permitting, on Sunset Hill. Campers should
bring their own sleds. The camp will take place Jan. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m.
to 3 p.m., at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The cost is $25 per child for
both days, and the camp is open to children ages 6 to 12. Contact Katie
Rizer at 219-309-0680 or
krizer@porterco.org to register.
An open art studio takes place on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays
from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive
Center. The fee is $10 per class if the surface is provided by the
instructor, or $5 for those who provide their own surface. For more
information, contact Shirley Massey at 219-465-3586 or
smassey@porterco.org
Winter Wonderland will take place at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Jan. 4,
from 9:30 a.m. to noon. To register, visit the Parents as Teachers of Porter
County website at patpc.org
A one-hour yoga class focusing on overall body strength will be held at
Sunset Hill Farm from 5 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. The
cost is $5 for a drop-in, or $30 for the entire eight-week session. Strength
Yoga blends an Iyengar practice with concentrated core work added to align
the body improving overall health. All levels are welcome and no prior
experience is necessary. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at
219-707-8281 or
sgrassmeyer@porterco.org
The Couch to Foot Pursuit, a progressive running program, will give
participants the tools to challenge their fitness and increase their running
education, while preparing for a 5K race on March 3. The cost for this
program is $50. The fee includes the race registration, a detailed weekly
training schedule, guidance and advice from an ACE-certified Group Fitness
Instructor, and weekly email check-ins with focus and workout tips. The
Couch to Foot Pursuit will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, from
Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. To register, contact
Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or
sgrassmeyer@porterco.org
A 45-minute weightlifting class will combine traditional exercise moves with
inventive strategies. This free class will improve strength, fitness and
balance. Indoor Weights will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. every Saturday
from Jan. 14 to Feb. 25. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at
219-707-8281 or
sgrassmeyer@porterco.org
Looking for a challenging outdoor winter activity? Snowshoeing is a great
way to get in shape. Burn 45 percent more calories than running, increase
one’s metabolic rate and enjoy the benefits of low-impact aerobic exercise.
The class costs $5 per session and will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. every
Saturday weather permitting from Jan. 14 through the winter. Adult snowshoes
are provided. To register, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or
sgrassmeyer@porterco.org
Group fun runs are led by experienced trail runners. Runs take place on
Tuesdays and Thursdays year round at Sunset Hill Farm from 8 to 9 a.m. and
on Mondays from April 16 through Sept. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Club FUNset, for kids ages 6 to 12, will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on the
second Saturday of every month from February to May at Sunset Hill Farm
County Park. Activities will include arts and crafts, hikes, songs, and
outdoor adventures. The cost $2 per child. To RSVP, contact Katie Rizer at
219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org
Meet Farmer Ryan to see what’s new with the animals that make their home at
Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Meet the goats and chickens and even lend a
hand in taking care of them. This free program is for kids ages 6 to 12 and
will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month
from February to May after Club FUNset.
A one-hour program for preschoolers, The Day It Rained Hearts, includes a
story, craft, and activity at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive
Center. The program costs $5 per family and will take place on Feb. 10 from
10 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Parents as Teachers of Porter
County website at patpc.org.
For those who can’t get organized because they are afraid of getting rid of
the wrong thing, Purdue Extension Educator Annetta Jones will address ways
to overcome those fears during a free program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10
to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park
Interpretive Center. For more information or to RSVP, call the Purdue
Extension Office at 219-465-3555.
Jones will also provide helpful tips on how to organize paperwork during tax
time and other crucial times on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. and
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center.
For more information or to RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office at
219-465-3555.