Post Office says it is not too late to mail cards and packages

It’s not too late to make sure holiday gifts and cards arrive in time for Christmas, the U.S. Postal Service said on Monday.

At the local post office or online, the U.S. Postal Service—the “Official Shipper of the Holidays”—is ready for this week’s busiest mailing and delivery days of the year.

USPS expects to deliver 16.5 billion letters, packages and cards between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, but the busiest day for mailing this trove of holiday cheer is expected to be today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, when over 600 million cards and letters will be processed.

The busiest day for delivery of packages is a day earlier, yesterday, Monday, Dec. 19.

“We know that customers are looking at options for shipping their last minute holiday gifts, and the Postal Service offers a great combination of value and convenience,” said Indianapolis Postmaster Mary Sullivan. “We’re just a click away for online customers who want to take care of their shipping needs from their home computers.”

Sullivan said a visit to usps.com is the easiest way to alleviate holiday stress. “You can print postage and shipping labels directly from your computer with Click-N-Ship,” Sullivan said. “We offer discounts when you ship online, and we provide free Delivery Confirmation when you use Click-N-Ship. Plus, you can schedule free package pickup.”

USPS recommends Priority Mail as the best way to ship for the holidays. Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available free at local Post Offices in a wide array of sizes. They also can be ordered online at shop.usps.com, or by telephone at (800) STAMP-24.

“Our eco-friendly Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are the best deal in shipping,” Sullivan added. “Our ‘If it fits, it ships’ service is a bargain. We’ll send any package weighing up to 70 pounds to any destination in the U.S. for a low flat rate. And packages shipped by Dec. 21 will arrive in time for Christmas.”

Busy shoppers can wrap up their holidays by shipping up-to-the-very-last-minute gifts using Express Mail. The Postal Service provides a money-back guarantee for delivery by Christmas Day for Express Mail accepted by Dec. 22 to be delivered to designated ZIP codes. Gifts sent by Express Mail are automatically insured for $100. Free Express Mail packages and envelopes are available online at usps.com and at local Post Offices.

USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.