Lights, Camera, Disaster!: It seems this week’s winter storm was a genuine blockbuster, or more literally, a “screen”-buster. Fans of the beloved 49ner Drive In movie theater, one of the oldest in Indiana, were shaken to hear the news that one of the supports of the large steel screen had collapsed during Sunday night’s gusty snowfall. Special events coordinator Phyllis Cotton, whose husband Steve co-owns the theater with his brother Mike, said the screen was insured and hopes to have the screen repaired before the start of the 2011 season in April. Cotton told the Chesterton Tribune she is thankful the screen collapsed during the off season so no one was injured. She thanks the community for all the concern and offers of support, but says the best thing to do is to come out to the Drive In when it opens in the spring. The theater’s entrance is located at 675 N. Calumet Road. (Tribune photo by Jeff Schultz)