Lights, Camera, Disaster!:
It seems this week’s winter storm was a genuine blockbuster, or more
literally, a “screen”-buster. Fans of the beloved 49ner Drive In movie
theater, one of the oldest in Indiana, were shaken to hear the news that one
of the supports of the large steel screen had collapsed during Sunday
night’s gusty snowfall. Special events coordinator Phyllis Cotton, whose
husband Steve co-owns the theater with his brother Mike, said the screen was
insured and hopes to have the screen repaired before the start of the 2011
season in April. Cotton told the Chesterton Tribune she is thankful
the screen collapsed during the off season so no one was injured. She thanks
the community for all the concern and offers of support, but says the best
thing to do is to come out to the Drive In when it opens in the spring. The
theater’s entrance is located at 675 N. Calumet Road. (Tribune photo by Jeff
Schultz)