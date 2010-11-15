2002 CHS grad sworn in as Indiana deputy AG

A 2002 Chesterton High School graduate and Valparaiso University alumna has
joined the Indiana Attorney General’s Office as a deputy attorney general.
Tamara Carnahan Weaver was sworn in on Oct. 8 at a ceremony in VU’s Stride
Courtroom.
Carnahan Weaver was selected as the office’s first fellow, a two-year
program created jointly the Attorney General’s Office and the VU School of
Law. During the fellowship, Carnahan Weaver will work directly with Indiana
Attorney General Greg Zoeller and each division in the office, including the
Appeals, Litigation, and Solicitor General divisions.
Prior to earning her law degree at VU in 2009, Carnahan Weaver worked for
the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit as a law clerk and for
Northern Indiana U.S. District Court Judge Joe Van Bokkelen as an intern.
Carnahan Weaver was admitted to the bar on graduating.
“As a lifelong Hoosier, being able to represent the people of Indiana is an
exciting opportunity,” Carnahan Weaver said. “Growing up the daughter of
public school teachers, I learned early on the dedication required to serve
others and I look forward to being a part of the collaborative effort to
represent Indiana. I’m thankful for the encouragement from my family in my
pursuit of a career in public service and for the knowledge and wisdom I
received from my professors at VU.”
On the two-year fellowship program, VU School of Law Dean Jay Conison said,
“Valparaiso University School of Law is dedicated to impart not just skills
and knowledge, but also values, a sense of self, and a commitment to
service. We are extremely proud to have this special fellowship—an exemplary
opportunity for our graduates to exercise, to the benefit of the people of
Indiana, their profound commitment to community engagement and service.”