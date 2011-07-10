Spc. James Butz procession route will include Porter and Chesterton Saturday

The remains of Spc. James A. Butz, U.S. Army, are scheduled to be returned to his family, father and mother John Jr. and Mary Jane Butz, brothers Will and John on Saturday. His body is scheduled to arrive at the Porter County airport at 11 a.m.

A procession to Porter and Chesterton will begin 30 to 45 minutes later, following a private family service at the airport, the Valparaiso Police Department said. The family is asking for the public to show support by lining the procession route.

Businesses along the route of the procession with marquees and other sign boards are being asked to post messages honoring Butz’s heroism and sacrifice. Persons along the route with American flags are being asked to lower them to half-staff.

The route:

•North on Ind. 49. to U.S. Highway 20.

•West on U.S. 20 to Beam Street.

•East on Beam Street to Wagner Road.

•North on Wagner Road to Indiana Street.

•East on Indiana Street to Francis Street.

•South on Francis Street and across the three sets of railroad grade-crossings to North 15th Street in Chesterton.

•South on North 15th Street to Broadway.

•East on Broadway to South Calumet Road.

•South on South Calumet Road to West Porter Ave.

•West on West Porter Ave. to Second Street.

•South on Second Street to White-Love Funeral Home.

Butz, an Airborne medic, died on Sept. 28 following the explosion of an improved explosive device while rushing to the aid of two Marines hit by the blast of a previous IED. All three men perished.

The Butz family is asking that memorials be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A full obituary appears elsewhere on this page.