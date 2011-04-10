Card at CMS: Flags at half staff for fallen soldier Jim Butz

Flags were flying at half-staff today in the Town of Porter, to honor the
town’s lost son, Spc. James A. Butz, killed in action in Afghanistan on
Thursday, Sept. 28.
As of deadline
today, no funeral services had yet been scheduled.
Butz, a medic
with the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne
Division, died of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device
detonated as he was rushing to aid two Marines downed by a previous blast.
All three men perished.
Folks in the
community may convey their condolences to the Butz family—father and mother
John Jr. and MaryJane, brothers Will and John—by signing a card in the
Guidance Center at Chesterton Middle School, CMS Principal Craig Stafford
told the Chesterton Tribune today.
The card is an
initiative of the Give Back Club and was organized by the club’s director,
Cathy Seely.
Go to the CMS
main entrance and you will be directed to the Guidance Center.
Tribune
sports editor TR Harlan remembers hero Jim Butz—a CHS football player and
wrestler—in a column on page 7 of today’s edition.