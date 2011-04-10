Card at CMS: Flags at half staff for fallen soldier Jim Butz

Flags were flying at half-staff today in the Town of Porter, to honor the town’s lost son, Spc. James A. Butz, killed in action in Afghanistan on Thursday, Sept. 28.

As of deadline today, no funeral services had yet been scheduled.

Butz, a medic with the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, died of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated as he was rushing to aid two Marines downed by a previous blast. All three men perished.

Folks in the community may convey their condolences to the Butz family—father and mother John Jr. and MaryJane, brothers Will and John—by signing a card in the Guidance Center at Chesterton Middle School, CMS Principal Craig Stafford told the Chesterton Tribune today.

The card is an initiative of the Give Back Club and was organized by the club’s director, Cathy Seely.

Go to the CMS main entrance and you will be directed to the Guidance Center.

